Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tsitsipas defends Marseille trophy, extends Auger-Aliassime title wait

  • PTI
  • |
  • Marseille
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 21:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:00 IST
Tsitsipas defends Marseille trophy, extends Auger-Aliassime title wait

Marseille, Feb 23 (AFP) Stefanos Tsitsipas successfully defended his Marseille title on Sunday with a straightforward victory over Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime. Greek star Tsitsipas eased to a 6-3, 6-4 win to leave Auger-Aliassime still waiting for his maiden ATP title after his fifth consecutive final defeat.

Tsitsipas, who had arrived in southern France with a 3-4 losing record this season, enjoyed an emphatic return to form as he clinched his fifth ATP trophy. Auger-Aliassime would have been confident of finally ending his wait for tournament success after two wins from his three previous meetings with Tsitsipas, but has still failed to even win a set in his five Tour-level finals.

World number six Tsitsipas, the ATP Finals champion, broke in the third game and saved three break points to serve out the opening set. The second seed got the better of a run of three successive breaks in the second set to move 4-3 in front and only dropped one more point on serve.

He will now travel to the United Arab Emirates for the Dubai Championships, where he is second seed behind world number one Novak Djokovic. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

DGP inaugurates first women police station of JK's Doda district

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday inaugurated the first women police station of Doda district. The director general of police DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh and DIG Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban...

Coronavirus puts global recovery at risk: IMF to G20

Riyadh, Feb 23 AFP The deadly coronavirus epidemic could put an already fragile global economy recovery at risk, the International Monetary Fund head told G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on Sunday. Global growth was poised ...

As Grenell moves to spy post, Trump looks for new ambassador to Germany

President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is looking for a new ambassador to Germany after tapping current diplomat Richard Grenell to serve as acting U.S. intelligence chief.Ill be appointing an ambassador to Germany, Trump told reporters a...

Iran says 'enemies' used virus to sabotage vote as death toll rises

Tehran, Feb 23 AFP Iran confirmed eight deaths from the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the highest toll of any country outside China, as the supreme leader accused foreign media of trying to use the outbreak to sabotage a general election. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020