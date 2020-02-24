Left Menu
Development News Edition

Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 12:13 IST
Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)@GoldenKnights)

Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 1:10 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won their sixth consecutive game 6-5 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore finished a three-on-two rush with a wrist shot from the faceoff dot in the right circle that beat Ducks goaltender John Gibson on his blocker side for his ninth goal of the season.

Trailing 5-3, Anaheim pulled Gibson for an extra attacker with 3:15 remaining and Adam Henrique responded with two goals in the span of 1:42 to tie it, both on rebounds around the net, while forcing overtime. Karlsson snapped a 20-game drought without a goal for his third career hat trick. Mark Stone finished with four assists, newcomer Alec Martinez had a goal and an assist and Patrick Brown also scored a goal for Vegas, which has the longest active winning streak in the NHL. Max Pacioretty added two assists and Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves.

Henrique and Nick Ritchie each had two goals and two assists, while Devin Shore also scored for Anaheim, which lost its fourth straight game. Gibson stopped 22 of 28 shots. Vegas took a 1-0 lead at the 12:49 mark of the first period. Brown, called up from earlier Sunday from Chicago of the American Hockey League, put in a rebound of a Gage Quinney shot for his first goal of the season and second of his NHL career. It was also the first NHL point in his second career game for Quinney, the first Nevada-born and Las Vegas-born player to play in the NHL.

Shore tied it with just 1.4 seconds left in the period when he redirected Brendan Guhle's shot from the left point past Subban for his fourth goal of the season. Anaheim took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period when Ritchie stole the puck from Theodore on the left side of the net and slammed it through Subban's pads.

But Vegas rebounded to take a 3-2 lead later in the period on goals by Martinez and Karlsson, both off setups by Stone and Pacioretty. The Ducks tied it 21 seconds into the third period on Ritchie's second goal of the night and eighth of the season. Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 4-3 lead six minutes later when he fired a wrist shot from the left circle under Gibson's left arm and then completed the hat trick at the 11:05 mark with his 13th goal of the season, roofing a backhand shot over Gibson's left shoulder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in S. Korea; NZ moves to ban vaping ads and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. extradition bid for Assange to go before a British court

A British court begins hearings on Monday to decide whether Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents.A hero to admirers who say ...

McDavid scores in his return as Oilers top Kings

Connor McDavid delivered a goal and two assists in his return to the ice Sunday, helping the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-2 victory over the host Los Angeles Kings. McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Josh Archibald scored for the Oi...

Trump, Modi embark on 22-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad International Airport. Trump, who is on a two-day India visit, landed at the Airport at 11.37 am. After the roadshow,...

Theodore nets winner in OT as Knights top Ducks

Shea Theodore scored the winning goal with 110 remaining in overtime and William Karlsson had a hat trick as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights won their sixth consecutive game 6-5 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night. Theodore finished a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020