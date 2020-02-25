Bruins acquire F Ritchie from Ducks for Heinen

The Boston Bruins acquired Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in exchange for fellow forward Danton Heinen. Ritchie collected eight goals, 11 assists and 78 penalty minutes in 41 games for the Ducks this season.

The 24-year-old, in his fifth season with the Ducks, has recorded 43 goals, 66 assists and 331 penalty minutes in 287 career games. Ritchie was selected by Anaheim with the 10th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, 15 picks ahead of Boston star forward David Pastrnak. Pastrnak has set career-high totals in goals (45) and points (88) this season.

Heinen has scored seven goals and set up 15 others in 58 games for the Bruins this season. The 24-year-old has collected 34 goals, 69 assists and 42 penalty minutes in 220 career games since being selected by Boston in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

