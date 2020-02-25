Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Capetown
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:05 IST
Smith, Warner return to scene of sandpaper scandal

Cape Town, Feb 25 (AFP) Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner will return to Newlands on Wednesday, less than two years after they were central figures in one of cricket's greatest scandals at the ground. They will be playing in a series-deciding third Twenty20 international against South Africa in front of an expected capacity crowd where "maximum security" will be in operation to prevent any abuse of players.

Smith and Warner were captain and vice-captain of Australia on March 24, 2018 when team-mate Cameron Bancroft was caught on television hiding a piece of yellow sandpaper in his trousers during the third day of the third Test. That evening Smith and Bancroft admitted in a press conference they deliberately tried to tamper with the ball.

It quickly emerged Warner was the instigator in the "leadership group" that decided on the sandpaper ploy. The incident led to widespread condemnation, including from the then Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Smith and Warner were banned by governing body Cricket Australia for a year and Bancroft for nine months. Furthermore Warner was stopped from leading his country for life and Smith for a year.

The sandpaper scandal came against the background of an already fractious tour in which Warner became a crowd target after an altercation with South Africa's Quinton de Kock during the first Test in Durban. The day before the scandal broke, Warner was abused by a spectator in the members' stand at Newlands, leading to then-coach Darren Lehmann condemning what he said was the worst personal abuse of players they had encountered anywhere in the world.

- Overwhelming support - ========================

Nearly two years on, Smith and Warner have played in front of packed houses in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth in the first two matches of the series without being subjected to undue abuse. "We've been pretty much overwhelmed by the support we've had from the fans," Warner said.

"Port Elizabeth was outstanding. They were very respectful. I didn't cop anything (fielding) on the fence. The kids were yelling out for autographs and we obliged. It was a great atmosphere. "Being back in Cape Town, it is one of the most picturesque grounds in the world, the ground's always in good condition, we've had success here as a team and me as an individual. I'm chomping at the bit to go out there and share it with the rest of the guys," said Warner.

Clifford Dodgen, the Newlands stadium manager, said he did not anticipate any problems but there would be "zero tolerance" for unacceptable verbal abuse aimed at any player. "We've got maximum security, with over 200 private security personnel as well as police and metro police," said Dodgen.

"We will have plain clothes people in the crowd and if there is any serious misbehaviour the people responsible will be asked to leave the ground." Dodgen said security guards would accompany players leaving or entering the field to prevent a recurrence of the Warner incident in 2018. AFP PDS

PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

upGrad Ties Up With Deakin University to Offer Online MBA (Global) Program

NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, Feb. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- upGrad, Indias largest online higher-education company and Deakin University, Australia have announced an online MBA Global program for working professionals. Senator Simon Birmingham, Aust...

Nokia recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 4th time

Nokia announced today that the company has been honored as one of the Worlds Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.Nokia is one of just three telecommunic...

Allergan, Sightsavers and the IAPB Announce the ‘Keep Sight’ Initiative to Address Glaucoma in Ganjam, Odisha

Ganjam, Odisha, India NewsVoir A unique initiative which joins an innovative eyecare biopharma leader with international charities to train healthcare professionals to diagnose and treat patients with glaucoma Glaucoma is the second mos...

Croatia reports first case of novel coronavirus in Balkans

Zagreb, Feb 25 AFP Croatias Prime Minister on Tuesday announced his countrys first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, the first in the Balkans region. It has been confirmed that the first patient was infected with the COVID-19 virus, Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020