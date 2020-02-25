Left Menu
Mauritius Rugby organizes school rugby training day

A day rich in education that will allow all people to be able to officiate and coach in their respective clubs as well as through their schools.

The federation took the opportunity to train all the players selected in the youth categories U16 and U18 at the refereeing level for international deadlines. Image Credit: Flickr

The Rugby Union Mauritius (MauritiusRugby.org) is in collaboration with Westcoast school organized a school rugby training day, on the program Arbitration and Coaching course for young schoolchildren and teachers given by Mauritian World Rugby certified educators. A day rich in education that will allow all people to be able to officiate and coach in their respective clubs as well as through their schools. The federation took the opportunity to train all the players selected in the youth categories U16 and U18 at the refereeing level for international deadlines.

(With Inputs from APO)

