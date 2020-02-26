Football agents investigated by Spanish police over 'ghost transfers'
Spanish police have launched an investigation into "tax evasion and money laundering" after uncovering fake transfers involving several player agents, the Civil Guard announced. According to a statement on Tuesday, several raids were carried out in properties linked to the suspects and discovered that "prominent football agents" were arranging fake transfers through a Cypriot football club to launder money and evade taxes.
"At least 10 million euros was put back into Spain through the purchasing of luxury assets including real estate and yachts," the statement added. The Spanish press has reported that among the agents involved is Fali Ramadani, representative of Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic and Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
When contacted by AFP, a Civil Guard spokesperson was unable to confirm the identities of those involved. The agents were part of an organisation that made up fake transfers to inflate the price of players and avoid paying taxes in several countries, including Belgium, Cyprus and Serbia.
According to the Spanish press, which quotes sources close to the investigation, the agents used the Cypriot club, Apollon Limassol, to carry out these "ghost transfers".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Madrid
- Luka Jovic
- Miralem Pjanic
- Civil Guard
- Cypriot
- Real Madrid
- Spain
- Juventus
- Serbia
- Belgium
ALSO READ
Spain rescues 119 migrants at sea, searches for 67 missing
Trump to host Spain's King Felipe for state visit April 21 -White House
Crisis talks on fate of Spain mobile fair over virus fears
Trump, first lady to host state dinner in April for Spain
EIB and Banca March join forces to finance SMEs and mid-caps in Spain