Left Menu
Development News Edition

Atwal makes it to Honda Classic through toughest Monday qualifier

  • PTI
  • |
  • Florida
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 20:40 IST
Atwal makes it to Honda Classic through toughest Monday qualifier

Arjun Atwal earned a spot in USD 7 million Honda Classic golf tournament after coming through the toughest Monday Qualifier on the PGA Tour at the Banyan Bay Resort in West Palm Beach here. Atwal, who had won the 2010 Wyndham Championship after Monday qualifying, shot 67 but three others had carded 66 each and four spots were up for grabs.

Canada's Adam Svensson also shot 67, so there was a play-off and Atwal come up trumps after chipping in for an eagle to grab the last spot. Atwal finished his final round in Puerto Rico on Sunday and took a flight out to Florida to play the Monday Qualifier.

Monday Qualifiers are a really long shot at getting into a tournament, let alone win it. The entry costs USD 450 and a lot of heartbreaks. This year there were 458 starters for Pre-qualifiers and the Final Qualifier and only four spots were available. But Atwal loves the adrenaline, he once said. In 2010, he won a Monday Qualifier for Wyndham Championship and became only the third man since 1986 to win a tournament through that route.

Kenny Knox did it at Honda Classic in 1986, while Fred Wadsworth did the same at Southern Open the same year. Last year Corey Conners joined the exclusive club by 'Monday Qualifying' and winning Texas Open. After the 2010 Wyndham success, Atwal came through a Monday Qualifier again last year at 3M Open and was in contention for first two days – he was fourth and seventh and still in Top-10 after 54 holes before slipping to T-23 on Sunday. Rookie Matthew Wolff won his maiden title.

This year's Honda Classic Monday Qualifier had 13 different PGA TOUR winners, including Atwal at Banyan Cay. The players, from more than a dozen different countries, had a combined 23 European Tour wins and 41 Korn Ferry Tour wins. The field's total PGA TOUR earnings was in excess of USD 212 million.

The names included the likes of Tour winners, Jonathan Byrd, David Lingmerth and Atwal; veteran Australians John Senden and Robert Allenby; 2016 Olympian Seamus Power of Ireland; and Arnold Palmer’s grandson Sam Saunders. Atwal, 46, born in Asansol, India went to College in the US and turned pro in 1995. He has one PGA Tour win – the only one ever by an Indian – besides three European Tour and eight Asian Tour wins. He also has a win on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Not every event has a Monday qualifiers - THE PLAYERS Championship, the four majors, the World Golf Championships events, the FedExCup Playoffs or invitation-only events don't have any qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Inter match to be played without fans, other UEFA games unaffected

Inter Milans Europa League match at home to Ludogorets Razgrad will be played behind closed doors on Thursday because of the coronavirus outbreak but all other European competition matches across the continent will be unaffected, UEFA said ...

Lebanon health ministry confirms second case of coronavirus

Lebanons health ministry confirmed the countrys second case of coronavirus on Wednesday and said the patient was quarantined after returning from a religious trip to Iran.The woman arrived in Lebanon last week on the same flight as the firs...

Fissures in SCBA over resolution against statements made by Justice Arun Mishra praising Modi

Differences seem to have appeared among the top office bearers in the Supreme Court Bar Association SCBA on Wednesday over the stand taken by it on a resolution concerning statements made by Justice Arun Mishra about Prime Minister Narendra...

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, wife, son sent to judicial custody

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his legislator-wife Tazeen Fatma and MLA-son Abdullah Azam surrendered before a Rampur court on Wednesday and were sent to judicial custody over Abdullahs allegedly fake birth certificate. Rampur Superintendent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020