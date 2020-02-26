Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis script highest third-wicket partnership record for Sri Lanka

The Sri Lankan batting pair of Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis scripted the highest third-wicket partnership record for the side on Wednesday. Fernando and Mendis stitched a record-breaking stand of 239-run against West Indies in the second ODI at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

The duo broke the earlier 226-run record of Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene that was made against India in Sharjah in 2000. Fernando and Mendis also registered the fourth-highest stand for the third wicket in the history of ODIs.

The highest third-wicket partnership is stitched by West Indies' Dwayne Bravo and Denesh Ramdin as they scored 258-run against Bangladesh in 2014. The second on the list is South African pair of Hashim Amla and Rilee Rossouw. The duo scored 247-run against Windies in 2015.

The Australian pair of Steve Smith and George Bailey are at the third spot with a 242-run stand against India in 2016. Batting first, Fernando's and Mendis' ton guide the side to post a massive total of 345/8 in the limited 50-overs. Fernando amassed 127 runs while Mendis scored 119 runs. This total is also the highest men's ODI total with no sixes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.