UPDATE 1-Cycling-Denmark set team pursuit world record as Australia and Britain trail

  Updated: 26-02-2020 22:44 IST
  Created: 26-02-2020 22:44 IST
Reigning champions Australia and Britain were given a rude awakening at the UCI track world championships as Denmark left them trailing in the men's team pursuit qualifying round to shatter the world record. The blue-riband event has traditionally been a battle between Britain and Australia at both world championships and Olympics, but neither can now challenge for gold in Berlin.

Denmark's powerhouse quartet of Lasse Norman Hansen, Julius Johansen, Frederik Madsen and Rasmus Pedersen scorched around the wooden boards, completing the 4,000m distance in 3:46.579. Australia, who had held the world record with 3:48.012, could manage only fifth fastest with 3:50.015.

Britain, with veteran Ed Clancy going for a sixth world title in the discipline, were seventh in 3:50.341, fractionally slower than the time they rode to break the world record en route to gold at the Rio Olympics in 2016. It backed up Clancy's pre-event claim that the team pursuit has evolved into a more speed-heavy discipline and while Britain will have new aerodynamic bikes and kit in Tokyo, they now know exactly how high the bar has been raised.

Australia were missing injured Kelland O'Brien who was part of their 2019 world record-breaking team. Denmark, New Zealand, France and Italy were the fastest qualifiers and will go into the first round later on Wednesday as the only nations chasing gold and silver.

Australia and Britain, who have won the last four men's team pursuit world titles, will be left scrapping for bronze. Australia's women's team were also fifth fastest in qualification, meaning they too cannot go for gold.

Britain, missing Laura Kenny, were second-quickest behind the United States whose road time-trial world champion Chloe Dygert powered her team around the Berlin velodrome. The American time of 4:11.2 and Britain's 4:11.8 were the second and third fastest times ever ridden.

The first medal of the championships, a dress rehearsal for the Tokyo Olympics, takes place later with Britain's four-times Olympic champion Kenny taking part in the scratch race. Her husband Jason will lead Britain in the men's team sprint which will also be decided later.

