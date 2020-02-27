Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics- World health would have to be at stake to cancel Tokyo Games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 05:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 05:07 IST
Olympics- World health would have to be at stake to cancel Tokyo Games

For this year's Tokyo Olympics to be canceled or postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, the world's health would have to be at stake, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said on Wednesday.

Pound said it is not impossible to reschedule an Olympics for a year later but wanted athletes who are training for Tokyo to know the IOC is fully committed to having them at the opening ceremonies on July 24. "Only if there is the worst possible outcome of this virus and it becomes a real pandemic or world health is at stake then we reluctantly have to say well that's more important frankly than the Olympics," Pound told Reuters at the Montreal law firm where he is a partner.

"But we will do our very best to make sure that you get your Olympic opportunity." Pound said any decision on whether to cancel or postpone the Olympics had a lot of moving parts and would involve the IOC, Tokyo authorities, governments, and international agencies who all felt it would not be a safe scenario to hold the event.

But while Pound feels the coronavirus presents more of a problem to the Tokyo Olympics than the mosquito-borne Zika virus was to the 2016 Rio Games, he sees no reason to start making alternative arrangements at this point. "We know it spreads easily and that's disturbing. ... But we're also at the height of the flu season which traditionally is January and February in the winter and then it tapers off and goes down in the warmer months," he said.

"So if it follows that kind of a pattern, by the time we get to April, May, and June it may be a thing of the past." Pound's comments came on the same day Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for a two-week curb on sports events as two more coronavirus deaths in the country heightened concerns the outbreak might scupper the Tokyo Olympics.

COMPETITIONS CANCELLED A number of international sports events have been hit by the coronavirus, with some competitions being postponed and others canceled outright.

The flu-like virus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China. Pound said if there does come a need to reschedule the Olympics, they could theoretically be postponed until the same time period in 2021, but not for later this year because it would interfere with the packed regular sports schedule.

"Especially in North America and Europe because all the college sports are on, football is on, baseball is on," said Pound. "A lot (of) sports on the air and if you throw in this Olympic tsunami on top of it, it would be very bad." Pound said the IOC remains in constant contact with the World Health Organization and would need that organization to weigh in over whether to hold or cancel the Games and if other options should be considered.

"Our plan is that unless the elephant in the room becomes ginormous, we're going to open the Games on July 24," Pound said. "That's where were headed at the moment, and unless we are diverted from that by public authorities and health authorities we'll go ahead."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Opponents of new London Heathrow runway to hear appeal outcome

Opponents of the third runway at Londons Heathrow are set to hear on Thursday whether their legal appeal against the governments decision to expand Europes biggest airport has been successful. Britain has spent almost half a century trying ...

UK car industry seeks support, free-trade Brexit deal, as output falls

Britains car industry called on the government to help boost the market in its upcoming budget and secure a free-trade deal with Europe as output fell again in January, hit by a double-digit slump in domestic demand. British factories produ...

World News Roundup: Netanyahu pulls punches after Sanders calls him racist; Witnesses at Grenfell fire inquiry to be protected and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Israels Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racistIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a deba...

Trump says may need to restrict travel from Italy, South Korea

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States may in the future have to restrict travel to Italy, South Korea and other countries due to outbreaks of the coronavirus but now was not the right time.Asked at a news conference abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020