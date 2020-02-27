Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand win toss, elect to bowl against India

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Thursday. India made two changes, bringing in Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav in place of Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh.

New Zealand included Rosemary Mair and Anna Peterson in the playing XI. India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair.

