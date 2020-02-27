Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warner back as Sunrisers Hyderbad captain

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 15:02 IST
Warner back as Sunrisers Hyderbad captain

Explosive Australian batsman David Warner was on Thursday reinstated as IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain, a position that he had to give up after the ball-tampering scandal in 2018. The 33-year-old Warner, who led the Sunrisers to the trophy in 2016, will take over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for the season starting March 29.

"I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the side once again," Warner said in a video posted by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. "I'd like to thank Kane (Williamson) for the way you guys led the team throughout the last couple of years and I'd be leaning on you guys for support and insight to the game as well," he said.

"To the management thank you for the opportunity and I'm sure I'll be doing my very best to try and lead us and lift again the IPL trophy this coming year," he added. Warner had stepped down as captain after he was barred from participating in the 2018 season of the tournament in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal.

In March 2018, during Australia's third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, Cameron Bancroft was caught using a sand paper to tamper the ball. Warner and then captain Steve Smith were both slapped with one-year bans for conspiring to do it, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

After serving the ban, Warner made a successful return to international cricket before last year's ODI World Cup where he was the second highest run-getter with 647 runs at an average of 71.88, just one run behind India's Rohit Sharma. The dashing opener was also awarded the Allan Border Medal for the third time earlier this month.

He was Australia's best batsman at the World Cup and excelled in Twenty20 series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Warner took apart Pakistan's young bowling attack in the two-Test series that followed, including a career-high 335 not out in Adelaide.

Warner also a enjoyed a fruitful season with the Sunrisers in the IPL last year. The southpaw amassed 692 runs, hitting an unbeaten century and going beyond the fifty-run mark eight times in 12 games.

In the absence of Warner, the Williamson-led Sunrisers had finished runners-up in 2018. The Hyderabad franchise had lost to the Delhi Capitals in the eliminator last year.

The team will start its campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on April 1 in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Norway wealth fund observing, not acting on, coronavirus situation -CEO

Norways sovereign wealth fund is so far only observing the development of the coronavirus and is not actively steering its investments to mitigate any impact it might have on its portfolio, the funds chief executive said on Thursday.This is...

Peace has been restored in two days, probe speeded up and arrests made: BJP on Delhi violence

Peace has been restored in two days, probe speeded up and arrests made BJP on Delhi violence....

BJP working to restore peace; condemns Congress, AAP for doing politics over violence: Prakash Javadekar

BJP working to restore peace condemns Congress, AAP for doing politics over violence Prakash Javadekar....

Teresa Czerwińska is new Vice-President of EIB

Teresa Czerwiska is the new Vice-President and Member of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank EIB. She will take up her duties on the 1st of March.The EIBs Board of Governors appointed Mrs. Czerwiska, a Polish national, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020