Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Champions League hopes add spice to Everton v Man United clash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:42 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Champions League hopes add spice to Everton v Man United clash

The tight and unpredictable battle for Champions League places provides Everton and Manchester United with some extra motivation for their Premier League clash at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The top three places in the table look secure for Liverpool, Manchester City and Leicester City, but the fourth spot, currently occupied by Chelsea, remains tantalisingly within reach for several clubs including Carlo Ancelotti's Everton and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United. Adding to the intrigue, Manchester City's two-year UEFA ban from European football, which they are appealing, could allow fifth place to claim a spot in the continent's premier club competition.

United are currently fifth, just three points behind Chelsea, and although Everton are 11th, they could reduce the gap to United to just two points with a victory. Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison says that the Champions League was a definite target for the team and remains so despite Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

"Since the start of the season, our objective has been to qualify for the Champions League,” he told the Liverpool Echo. “With the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti we have improved. Unfortunately we lost an important game against Arsenal and we wanted to use that game to climb up the table.

"But on Sunday we have another important game, against a direct rival for one of these positions, and we are going to give our all in this game to try and climb the table," he said. United are desperate to get back among the elite and despite some ups and downs this season, as Solskjaer bloods youngsters and tries to rebuild the side, they remain in contention.

“We’re a big club, have got good finances but the longer you’re out the more you suffer,” Solskjaer said this week. “So it’s an ambition to get back into the Champions League – for footballing reasons and financially it’ll help the club," he said.

Leaders Liverpool could set a new top-flight record for consecutive wins if they beat Watford away on Saturday. Monday's victory over West Ham United equalled Manchester City's record of 18 straight Premier League wins between August and December 2017.

"It's so special. The numbers are incredible, so difficult. I said we wanted to write our own stories, create our own history," said manager Juergen Klopp. Another game with potential implications for Champions League places sees Spurs take on Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday while Chelsea travel to struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.

Manchester City are in action against Aston Villa on Sunday in the League Cup final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 guests allowed to leave Tenerife hotel on coronavirus lockdown

None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spains Canary Islands on lockdown over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave the building, a spokesman for the regional government...

In Lebanon, migrant workers hit by financial crisis

Beirut, Feb 27 AFP Eighteen-year-old domestic worker Mary came to Lebanon to help support her family, but now a financial crisis is preventing her from sending money home to Ethiopia A crippling liquidity crunch in the Mediterranean country...

Saudi Arabia suspends entry for pilgrims over coronavirus

Riyadh, Feb 27 AFP Saudi Arabia on Thursday suspended visas for visits to Islams holiest sites for the umrah pilgrimage, an unprecedented move triggered by coronavirus fears that raises questions over the annual hajj The kingdom, which host...

They shot my brother, thrashed him, pushed him into burning house: Delhi violence survivor

He saw his brother being shot and burn to death in his house set ablaze by a frenzied mob, but Mohammad Salim says he has not lost all hope in humanity as he and his family found shelter at a Hindu home amid raging violence in northeast Del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020