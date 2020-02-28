Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Chicharito, Beckham's Miami team headline MLS opening weekend

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 00:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 00:09 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Chicharito, Beckham's Miami team headline MLS opening weekend

The MLS debut of LA Galaxy's new Mexican goal machine Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and the long-awaited arrival of the David Beckham-owned Inter Miami expansion team highlight the start of the league's 25th anniversary season this weekend.

The campaign, which kicks off with all 26 clubs in action, will also see defending champions Seattle Sounders seeking a third title in five seasons and Los Angeles FC eager to build on a record-breaking 2019 regular season. Hernandez, Mexico's all-time leading scorer, has replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Galaxy and his arrival brings added excitement to the El Trafico rivalry with the powerhouse LAFC club featuring his compatriot and reigning MVP Carlos Vela.

Former Manchester United striker Hernandez, the biggest acquisition in the MLS off-season at a reported $9.5 million from Sevilla, will make his debut on Saturday at Houston Dynamo, who begins a new era with U.S. great Tab Ramos as head coach. "Javier has consistently scored goals in top leagues throughout the world," Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in January when the club signed 31-year-old Hernandez.

"We think he can be one of Major League Soccer's best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways." LAFC are coming off the best regular season in MLS history in only their second year in the league and will be determined to make up for successive shock post-season home defeats, including last year's loss to eventual champions Seattle.

The team is largely unchanged from last season and boasts a wealth of attacking talent led by Vela and with a balanced mix of emerging South American talent, experienced international standouts, MLS veterans and American role players. LAFC will give Beckham's Inter Miami an immediate taste of what it will take to thrive in MLS as they meet on Sunday in California in one of the most anticipated games of the weekend.

"A lot of the guys have seen LAFC last season and the records they broke," Miami midfielder Lee Nguyen said in a report on MLS's website. "They're pretty much the same team, if not stronger this season. It's going to be a tough task this weekend. It should give us a good measurement of where we want to be."

BLOCKBUSTER TRANSFER Along with Miami, Nashville also make their MLS debut this season and have put an emphasis on defensive solidity, as shown by their blockbuster acquisition of Walker Zimmerman, an MLS veteran with international experience on the U.S. team.

Zimmerman, 26, commanded a record transfer fee for an MLS defender of up to $1.25 million to eclipse the $1 million paid by Minnesota United for Ike Opara in the last off-season Zimmerman, who earned MLS Best XI and All-Star team honors last season at LAFC, will bolster a Nashville club eager to avoid the fate of debutants FC Cincinnati in 2019 when they finished with the MLS's worst record of 24 points from 34 games.

Seattle will again be a threat in the Western Conference with much the same team that beat Toronto in last November's final, despite the loss of MLS Cup MVP Victor Rodriguez who decided to return to Spain. The club are notorious for being slow starters but will hope the notable additions of Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo and Colombian center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade can get them off to a faster start.

Seattle open their campaign on Sunday at home to Chicago and have concerns over key midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro who is struggling with hamstring tendonitis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

89 percent of Cambodian face challenging to manage personal finances: UN study

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Transfer of HC judge aimed at saving BJP leaders, govt's 'vendetta politics' exposed: Cong

The Congress on Thursday alleged that the transfer of Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar was aimed at saving some BJP leaders in the Delhi violence case and exposed the Modi governments intimidation and vendetta politics against the judici...

Former Taliban hostage in Doha to witness peace deal

Australian university professor Timothy Weeks, who was held captive for three years by the Taliban, arrived Thursday in Qatar in the Middle East to witness the signing of a peace deal between the US and Taliban The Taliban maintain a politi...

Illegal arms manufacturing unit unearthed

The West Bengal CID has busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district and arrested two persons, a senior officer of the agency said on Thursday The unit was set up at a house in Sridurgapally under Nim...

German states report total of 19 new coronavirus cases

Three western German states reported a total of 19 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, a day after the federal health minister said the country is at the start of an epidemic.In North Rhine-Westphalia, Germanys most populous state, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020