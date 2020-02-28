Soccer-Draw for Europa League last-16
Draw for the Europa League last-16 on Friday (first named team plays first leg at home): Istanbul Basaksehir v Copenhagen
Olympiakos v Wolverhampton Wanderers Rangers v Bayer Leverkusen
VfL Wolfsburg v Shakhtar Donetsk Inter Milan v Getafe
Sevilla v AS Roma Eintracht Frankfurt or RB Salzburg v Basel
LASK v Manchester United The ties will be played on March 12 and 19.
