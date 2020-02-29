Left Menu
Williamson wins toss, elects to bowl against India in 2nd Test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 04:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 04:22 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, here on Saturday New Zealand are leading the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the opening match by 10 wickets in Wellington.

India have left out injured Ishant Sharma and R Ashwin to include Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja The host have included pacer Neil Wagner in place of Ajaz Patel. Teams: The Teams: India: Virat Kohli (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

