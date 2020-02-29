Kagiso Rabada ruled out of ODI series against Australia, India

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia and India due to a groin strain. The pacer sustained the injury during the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, and as a result, he will be missing four weeks of cricketing action.

South Africa is yet to name Rabada's replacement for the series against Australia. South Africa's three-match ODI series against Australia begins in Paarl later today, while the series in India starts on March 12.

"Kagiso sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan. The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series," Cricket South Africa's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra said in an official statement. This injury has also cast doubt over Rabada's pariticipation in Delhi's Capitals opening IPL match scheduled for March 30.

Last year, he was Delhi's leading wicket-taker after taking 25 wickets. (ANI)

