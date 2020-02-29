Nahida Khan confirmed as Bismah Maroof's replacement for Women's T20 WC
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Saturday approved Nahida Khan as a replacement for Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof.
She was named as a replacement after Bismah was ruled out due to a thumb injury sustained during the match against England. Javeria Khan has been nominated as the captain.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, Chairman), Chris Tetley (ICC representative), Nick Hockley, Peter Roach (host representatives), Isa Guha, Anjum Chopra (independent nominees). (ANI)
