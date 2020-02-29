Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers catch Nuggets in West with 29-point win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 12:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 12:05 IST
Clippers catch Nuggets in West with 29-point win
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@LAClippers)

Paul George scored a game-high 24 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers hammered the visiting Denver Nuggets 132-103 on Friday night. George, who struggled offensively in the previous two games with 11 and seven points, connected on 6 of 8 3-pointers and 9 of 15 overall from the floor, as the Clippers won their third straight game.

Kawhi Leonard contributed 19 points, Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Lou Williams finished with 17 points for Los Angeles, which had seven players score in double figures. Williams hit 5 of 7 shots from behind the arc. Reggie Jackson scored all 10 of his points in the first half and also tallied eight rebounds and seven assists. Landry Shamet chipped in 12 points.

The win allowed Los Angeles to pull into a second-place tie with Denver in the Western Conference. Nikola Jokic scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Jerami Grant had 20 points off the bench, while Will Barton added 18 points. Jamal Murray contributed 11 points.

The Clippers, who never trailed, used a third-quarter burst to put the Nuggets away. A 15-7 surge to open the quarter gave Los Angeles an 81-63 advantage after two foul shots by Leonard with 6:52 left. By the end of the third, the Clippers led 98-79. They outscored the Nuggets 32-23 in the quarter.

The Clippers, who bolted to a 17-4 lead in the opening quarter, led by double digits throughout the first half. They were up 66-56 at the break. Both teams shot well in the opening 24 minutes, with Los Angeles converting 53.1 percent to 47.8 percent for Denver. For the game, the Clippers made 53.9 percent to 45.1 percent for the Nuggets.

Los Angeles made 18 of 39 3-pointers (46.2 percent) to 9 of 25 (36 percent) for Denver. The Clippers recorded 21 of their 35 assists in the first half. The Nuggets managed 19 assists overall.

Denver committed 15 turnovers to 12 for the Clippers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Ensuring justice reach all priority of govt: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said ensuring that all citizens get benefit and justice is the governments responsibility and also the base of sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas. Addressing a public meeting at Samajik Saha...

Russia asks citizens to avoid foreign travel over virus fears

A senior Russian official on Saturday called on citizens of the country to refrain from non-essential travel abroad over fears about the growing number of coronavirus cases internationally. Anna Popova, the head of Russias consumer health w...

Pigeons spotted inside GoAir flight in Ahmedabad

In an unusual incident, two pigeons were spotted by passengers in a GoAir flight going to Jaipur from Ahmedabad. The incident took place on Friday. The birds were seen inside the cabin as the plane was preparing for take-off.The crew member...

Turkey destroys chemical warfare facility in Syria: official

Turkey destroys chemical warfare facility in Syria official ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020