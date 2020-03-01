Left Menu
Executive Board meeting to finalise Asia Cup 2020 venue, says ACC member

Two days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that Asia Cup 2020 will be held in Dubai and India and Pakistan will participate in it, an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) member on Sunday said the venue of this edition of the tournament is yet to be decided.

  New Delhi
  01-03-2020
  • Created: 01-03-2020 17:21 IST
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) logo. Image Credit: ANI

Two days after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly said that Asia Cup 2020 will be held in Dubai and India and Pakistan will participate in it, an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) member on Sunday said the venue of this edition of the tournament is yet to be decided. "ACC will be meeting soon. Once we meet, we will be in a position to make an official announcement where this edition of the Asia Cup will be held. Before that, I am not in a position to make any comment on it. I don't want to say it is finalised or not but what I can tell you is that I am not in a position to make any comment on the Asia Cup," the ACC member told ANI, requesting anonymity.

Pakistan was scheduled to host the Asia Cup this year but amidst tensions between the two countries, the BCCI said the Indian team will not travel there. India and Pakistan last played in the ICC World Cup 2019 where the Men in Blue came out triumphant by 89 runs.

"Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will play," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens on February 28. The Asia Cup is scheduled to be played later this year. The final call on the venue of the Asia Cup will be taken by the ACC's Executive Board. The ACC is trying to hold a meeting as soon as possible.

"Asia Cup is something where any decision with regard to the venue is taken by its Executive Board. So once the board sees, it will be in the position to take a final call or approve that. I am a member but I can't make any comment until and unless all the members take a final call on that. We are trying to have the meeting as soon as possible," the ACC member concluded. (ANI)

