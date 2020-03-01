Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by record 169 runs in first ODI

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 169 runs in the first one-day international to take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday Opener Liton Das struck 126 off 105 balls to guide Bangladesh to 321-1 before Mohammad Saifuddin claimed 3-22 to help the home side bowl out Zimbabwe for 152 runs in 39.1 overs.

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed two wickets each as Bangladesh recorded their biggest ever ODI win by runs Debutant Wesley Madhevere made 35 runs for Zimbabwe.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

