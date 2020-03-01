The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and ATK STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrah's brilliant show, India on verge of another defeat By Kushan Sarkar Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting show as New Zealand regained complete control of the second Test after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead here on Sunday.

SPO-BAD-OLY-SAINA Extend Oly qualification period in view of cancellation of events due to coronavirus: Saina New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap feel that the BWF should extend the Olympic qualification period in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak wrecking havoc on the qualifying events for the Tokyo Games SPO-CRI-IND-JADEJA I didn't even realise that I took catch to dismiss Wagner: Jadeja Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday said he wasn't expecting the ball to travel so quickly towards him before he pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner in the second Test here.

SPO-CRI-IND-BUMRAH Don't want to play blame game, Bumrah on India's poor batting show By Kushan Sarkar Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Indian bowlers' impressive performance in the second Test has been largely undone by a dismal batting show, but pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doesn't want to indulge in a "blame game" which he believes is an exercise in futility SPO-CRI-IND-BOULT Nice to see Virat making errors under pressure, says Trent Boult Christchurch, Mar 1 (PTI) Forcing a world class batsman like Virat Kohli make errors after piling pressure on him was extremely satisfying, senior New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said on Sunday after his side took control of the second Test here.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-SA Wolvaardt shines against Pakistan as South Africa seal semifinal berth Sydney, Mar 1 (PTI) Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten half-century to help South Africa clinch a semifinal berth with a comfortable 17-run victory against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday SPO-HOCK-KULLAR-LD DEAD Former India hockey player and Olympic bronze medallist Balbir Singh Kullar dies New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Former India hockey player Balbir Singh Kullar, who was a part of the 1968 Olympics bronze-winning team, has died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Punjab.

SPO-ATH-COACH-DEAD Dronacharya awardee athletics coach Saini dies Patiala, Mar 1 (PTI) Veteran athletics coach and Dronacharya awardee Joginder Singh Saini, who groomed some of India's finest track and field stars, died here on Sunday due to age-related problems SPO-HOCK-INDIA-REID We need to be consistent across all quarters: Indian hockey coach Reid New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid on Sunday said they need to be "consistent across matches and in all quarters" if they are to stake a claim for a podium at the Tokyo Olympics. SPO-CRI-RANJI-SF-BENGAL Porel five-for after Majumdar unbeaten ton puts Karnataka on mat Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Ishan Porel complemented Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten century with a five-wicket haul to put Bengal in command against a star-studded Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-ENG Women's T20 WC: Scriver, spinners power England to semifinals with win over WI Sydney, Mar 1 (PTI) Nat Sciver struck a half century before the spinners put up a fine bowling performance to help England seal a semifinal berth with a 46-run win over West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Sunday SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-IND India need to get balance right, caution is required more in New Zealand: Chappell New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Australian great Ian Chappell on Sunday reckoned Indian batsmen need to strike a balance between caution and aggression, his views coming in the wake of their struggles in the Test series in New Zealand's testing conditions.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-SF-GUJARAT Jackson, bowlers put Saurashtra in command against Gujarat Rajkot, Mar 1 (PTI) Sheldon Jackson struck a gritty hundred before the bowlers shone as Saurashtra gained the upper hand on the second day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Gujarat here on Sunday SPO-CRI-RANJI-POREL Bengal pacer Porel credits Dinda for his five-wicket haul Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) Young Ishan Porel on Sunday credited out-of-favour Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda for his five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semifinal here on Sunday.

SPO-KHELO Impressive ceremony brings KIUG to close, Panjab University clinch championship in dramatic fashion Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) The Khelo India University Games 2020 concluded here on Sunday with an impressive closing ceremony, but not before Panjab University pipped Savitribai Phule Pune University with a last-gasp effort to be crowned champions of the inaugural edition SPO-FOOT-ILEAGUE-BAGAN Mohun Bagan beat TRAU 3-1, inch closer to second Hero I-League title Imphal, Mar 1 (PTI) Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan inched closer to a second Hero I-League title with a convincing 3-1 win over debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC here on Sunday..

