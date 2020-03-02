Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus effect: two Asian squash tournaments postponed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 17:46 IST
Coronavirus effect: two Asian squash tournaments postponed

Two squash events -- the Asian Team Championships in Malaysia and the Asian Junior Individual Championships in China -- have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak The Asian Team Championships was scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur from March 25 to 29, while the Asian Junior Individual Championship was to be staged in Quingdao, China from June 29 to July 3.

The decision was taken at the Annual General Meeting of the Asian Squash Federation The ASF said that fresh dates for both the events will be announced later.

"In view of current situation of COVID-19 across the globe and recent assessment of World Health Organisation on the risk of spread and impact of coronavirus as very high at global level, the ASF EXCO, having discussed with hosting nations, decided to postpone the 20th Asian Team Championships, the 40th ASF's AGM as well as the 27th Asian Junior Individual Championships to prevent the risk of spread," the ASF said "When the new dates of the events are confirmed, we will inform all members immediately," ASF administrative manager Jane Li said in a statement.

The two tournaments are the latest sporting event to be hit by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 89,000 people across the world Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19, Asian Boxing Qualifiers, World Table Tennis Championships to be held in South Korea from March 22-29 March, Singapore and Hong Kong events in the World Rugby Sevens Series are some of the global sporting events which have been postponed or shifted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, has also been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak as it has been rescheduled to September 24 to October 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Khattar orders special girdawari of rabi crops affected by heavy rains, hailstorm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced special girdawari revenue survey of rabi crops affected due to heavy rains and hailstorms in some parts of the state recently. The special girdawari was ordered for assessment o...

UK ready to use "all levers" to prepare for coronavirus

Britain will use all levers at its disposal to prepare for the spread of coronavirus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Monday. The spokesman said that Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak and the Treasury had been in...

RBI receives Rs 1.71 lakh cr in LTRO

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has received Rs 1.71 lakh crore in the third long-term repo operation LTRO conducted for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore. The central bank received 66 bids in the three-year tenor LTRO, which has r...

Cox & Kings reports alleged fraud in account of UK-based arm Prometheon

Travel firm Cox Kings on Monday informed that the newly appointed auditors of the company have noticed the use of allegedly forged financial statements in the accounts of its UK-based subsidiary Prometheon Enterprise. The auditors of Cox ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020