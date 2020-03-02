Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dhoni gets rousing reception in CSK's first training session

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 19:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 19:46 IST
Dhoni gets rousing reception in CSK's first training session

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Monday received a rousing reception at the the M A Chidambaram Stadium here during his first training session with Chennai Super Kings ahead of his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni returned to training amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year''s ODI World Cup.

Chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni...." were heard as he entered the M A Chidambaram Stadium and he obliged his fans with some big hits during the net session. A few hundred fans gathered to watch the CSK players as they began practice for the forthcoming IPL, which begins on March 29. The talismanic 38-year-old wicket-keeper batsman, who led India to two world titles, got down to work with some other team members. CSK's full camp will begin on March 19.

After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style. Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January. Among other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan.

This year's IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29. The three-time IPL champions had picked up veteran leggie Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the players' auction held in December last year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed after car falls into Ganga Canal in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 30-year-old woman was killed and her husband injured after their car fell into the Ganga Canal near Dudhli village here on Monday, police saidThey were going from Sautu village from Meerut district. The injured has been hospitalised, they...

Ficci calls for measures to prevent spread of Coronavirus in India

Industry body Ficci on Monday called for measures to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus in India, even as two more cases -- one in Delhi and another in Telangana -- were reported in the country. It suggested adoption of infection cont...

HMSI sales down 22 pc in February

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Monday reported a 21.56 per cent decline in total sales at 3,42,007 units in February. The company had sold 4,36,041 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.Domestic sales durin...

Mumbai: 10-year-old boy killed in dumper mishap

A 10-year-old boy was killed in a dumper accident in Wadala area of the metropolis after which the driver was arrested, police said on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday on Chembur-Wadala Link Road, an official said.Manish Guada was ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020