Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMs opt against changing emergency goaltender protocol

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 01:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 01:54 IST
GMs opt against changing emergency goaltender protocol

NHL general managers opted against changing the emergency backup goaltender protocol at their annual meetings Monday in Boca Raton, Fla. "There was lot of discussions," NHL senior executive vice president of hockey operations Colin Campbell said. "Most important from it is where we're at and I think it worked."

The topic was brought to the forefront after injuries to a pair of goaltenders forced David Ayres into action for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 6-3 win against the host Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 22. Ayres, a 42-year-old who drove the ice resurfacing machine at Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, finished with eight saves in that contest. He became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut.

Prior to Ayres' heroics, only Scott Foster had been pressed into action in that role over the last four seasons. Foster, a 36-year-old accountant, turned aside seven shots for the Chicago Blackhawks against the Winnipeg Jets on March 29, 2018. The emergency backup goaltender protocol -- Rule 5.3 in the NHL Rulebook -- is listed as follows:

"In regular League and Playoff games, if both listed goalkeepers are incapacitated, that team shall be entitled to dress and play any available goalkeeper who is eligible. This goalkeeper is eligible to sit on the player's bench, in uniform. In the event that the two regular goalkeepers are injured or incapacitated in quick succession, the third goalkeeper shall be provided with a reasonable amount of time to get dressed, in addition to a two-minute warm-up (except when he enters the game to defend against a penalty shot). "If, however, the third goalkeeper is dressed and on the bench when the second goalkeeper becomes incapacitated, the third goalkeeper shall enter the game immediately and no warm-up is permitted."

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street buys the dip as investors bet on stimulus

Wall Street surged on Monday as investors hunted for bargains following reassurances by central banks that they stood ready to counter the economic impact from the coronavirus following last weeks steep sell-off. The SP 500 and Nasdaq pared...

Golf-Johnson skipping Olympics to focus on FedEx Cup playoffs-report

Former world number one Dustin Johnson will skip this years Tokyo Olympics to focus on the PGA Tours season-ending playoffs, his manager has told Golfweek. Johnson, who withdrew from the 2016 Rio Games over concerns about the Zika virus, is...

WRAPUP 4-Coronavirus spreading fast but stigma is more dangerous -WHO

Coronavirus now appears to be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within but can still be contained, and stigma is more dangerous than the disease itself, the World Health Organization said on Monday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghe...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally after last week's rout on central bank policy hopes

Equity markets around the world rose on Monday as the prospect that central banks will cut interest rates to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus heartened investors and drove U.S. government debt yields to record lows. Global factor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020