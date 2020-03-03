Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isles look to top Habs in penultimate game at Barclays

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 04:00 IST
Isles look to top Habs in penultimate game at Barclays

The clock officially began ticking Saturday on the New York Islanders' time in Brooklyn. On Tuesday night, the Islanders will look to move closer to playing postseason games at Nassau Coliseum and begin to say goodbye to Barclays Center with an Eastern Conference clash against the Montreal Canadiens.

Both teams last played Saturday, when the host Islanders fell to the Boston Bruins 4-0 at Nassau Coliseum while the Canadiens edged the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime. Moments before the Islanders faced off against the Bruins, New York governor Andrew Cuomo and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman appeared at a news conference at Nassau Coliseum to announce that the Islanders will play all playoff games this season at the arena affectionately known on Long Island as "the Barn," as well as their entire schedule -- regular season and any postseason games -- at the Uniondale, N.Y., facility next season.

The Islanders plan to move into a new hockey-specific arena at the Nassau/Queens border by the start of the 2021-22 season. They originally played at Nassau Coliseum from the franchise's birth in 1972 through the 2014-15 season, after which the team entered an "ironclad" 25-year lease to play at Barclays Center. But Islanders players never liked the ice conditions at Barclays -- which was built for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and features plastic heating pipes instead of the metal ones used in other NHL arenas -- and fans loathed the longer commute as well as the amount of obstructed view seats and off-center scoreboard. The Islanders began splitting their home schedule between their old and new arenas last season, shortly after plans were announced for the new home.

The game against the Canadiens will be the penultimate game in Brooklyn for the Islanders, who are scheduled to host the Carolina Hurricanes at Barclays on March 22. "We will get to be normal again, where you know where you're going every game," Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told reporters following practice Monday. "Sometimes normal's good."

Of course, without a turn in fortunes, the Islanders, who are tied for one of the two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference with the Columbus Blue Jackets, won't have to worry about playing games anywhere in mid-April and beyond. New York has lost seven of its last nine (2-5-2), including three straight to a trio of red-hot teams in the New York Rangers, the Western Conference-leading St. Louis Blues and the NHL-best Bruins. "We've played some really good teams and we've put periods or parts of periods together where you're going toe-to-toe in a man's game," Trotz said. "So if you stick with it, I know it's turning."

The Canadiens will look to play spoiler for a second straight game after slowing the postseason push by the Hurricanes, who are three points behind the Islanders and Blue Jackets. Montreal will also be hoping to avoid the third-period issues that have plagued the team the last three games. The Canadiens squandered a 3-1 third-period lead Saturday before Jeff Petry scored the game-winner 52 seconds into overtime. Two nights earlier, the visiting Rangers scored five unanswered goals in the final 21:26, including four goals in the third period, to earn a 5-2 win.

"We just have to find a way to close these things out without giving up goals late," Petry said afterward. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks still dreaming of playoffs as Ducks visit

After closing a four-game road trip with their first pair of consecutive victories in more than a month, the Chicago Blackhawks return to the United Center for Tuesdays matchup with the Anaheim Ducks with renewed confidence. And, Chicago ho...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020