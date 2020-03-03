Left Menu
Sports News Roundup: IIHF cancels 6 tournaments; Price drops Dodgers debut and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATHLETICS MLB notebook: Ex-Astro Giles would return World Series ring

Relief pitcher Ken Giles is prepared to return his World Series ring from the 2017 season with the Astros, saying he wasn't aware of the sign-stealing plot while with Houston. "It crushed me to learn about the stuff that went on when I was there," Giles, now a member of the Toronto Blue Jays, told the Toronto Sun. "I had no idea. I had no clue whatsoever. I was blindsided by the commissioner's report. Up until then, I honestly didn't believe it. Just crazy."

IIHF cancels six tournaments over coronavirus

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has cancelled six world championship tournaments in March and April amid the continued outbreak of coronavirus, it said on Monday. The decision to cancel four men's under-18 tournaments and two women's world championship events in lower divisions in Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain was made on the advice of the governing body's medical committee.

Spring training roundup: Price drops Dodgers debut

David Price took the loss Monday in his Dodgers spring debut as Los Angeles fell 6-2 to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday in Goodyear, Ariz. Price struck out three but surrendered two runs on three hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. He was acquired earlier this month in a trade that also sent outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers.

Tiger falls out of top 10 in World Golf Rankings

Tiger Woods dropped outside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday, falling just one spot to No. 11 after being bumped by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. Woods had been inside the top 10 for nearly a year, ever since his win at The Masters last April when he jumped from No. 12 to No. 6. He reached as high as No. 5, but the 44-year-old Woods has steadily fallen in the rankings after making only two official starts this season.

NBA: No high-fives with fans, only fist-bumps, players told as virus precaution

NBA players should fist-bump with fans instead of high-fiving them and avoid taking items to autograph, the league told teams in a memo listing short-term recommendations to limit the spread of the coronavirus. "The coronavirus remains a situation with the potential to change rapidly," the league told its 30 teams in the memo obtained by Reuters and first reported on by ESPN.

WTA cancels Kunming Open due to coronavirus outbreak

The women's Kunming Open tennis tournament scheduled to begin in April in China's Anning city has been cancel led due to the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Tour said on Tuesday. The April 27-May 3 claycourt event, which features 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams, is the second 125K series tournament to be cancel led because of the virus after the Xi'an Open which was also scheduled for April.

NFL notebook: Cowboys to reportedly use exclusive tag on Prescott

Dak Prescott will receive the exclusive franchise tag as the Dallas Cowboys continue to push for a long-term deal. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are focused on signing Prescott to a multi-year contract. The exclusive franchise tag prevents players from negotiating with other teams, effectively ending all aspects of free agency outside of the player's current team.

Johnson skipping Olympics to focus on FedEx Cup playoffs-report

Former world number one Dustin Johnson will skip this year's Tokyo Olympics to focus on the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs, his manager has told Golfweek. Johnson, who withdrew from the 2016 Rio Games over concerns about the Zika virus, is the first highly-ranked player to take a pass on the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics, an event that has had a shadow cast over it because of the spreading coronavirus.

