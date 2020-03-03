Left Menu
Practice more to overcome slowing of reflexes: Kapil to Kohli

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 14:15 IST
Kapil Dev feels slowing down of reflexes could be the reason behind Virat Kohli's struggles in New Zealand and the Indian skipper needs to "practice more" to overcome the age factor. The 31-year-old Kohli managed just 38 runs in the two Tests at an average of 9.50 in New Zealand. In the preceding limited overs series, he managed to score 180 runs including a half century, making it a forgettable tour for the India skipper.

"With every big batsman there comes a phase. This is the age, after turning 30 everyone says there is a dip in the eyesight and that takes 6 months to a year to get used to it," Dev told ABP news. "I think he (Kohli) needs to adjust his eyesight a bit. When big players start getting bowled or LBW to incoming deliveries then you have to tell them to practice more," he added.

The World Cup winning Indian captain said that several batsmen like Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and cricket legend Vivian Richards have have faced similar difficulties. "It shows that your eyes and your reflexes have slowed down a bit and in no time your strengths turn into your weaknesses. From 18-24, your eyesight is at the optimum level but after that, it depends on how you work on it." "Sehwag, Dravid, Viv Richards all faced similar difficulties in their career. So Kohli needs to practice more." Dev feels Kohli needs to tighten his technique and practice more and said playing in the IPL will help the 31-year-old to adjust to the development. "When your eyesight weakens then you have to work on your technique. The same ball which he used to pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now.

"The IPL will help him as the more he plays the better understanding and idea he'll get on how to deal with it." After a bright start to the tour of New Zealand where India defeated the hosts 5-0 in the T20 series, the visitors struggled to find their footing in the ODI and Test series, losing to the Kane Williamson-led side 0-3 and 0-2 respectively..

