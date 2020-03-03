Left Menu
Rugby-Wales wing Amos out of Six Nations due to knee surgery

  Updated: 03-03-2020 19:22 IST
Wales winger Hallam Amos will miss the rest of the Six Nations tournament after sustaining a knee injury that requires surgery, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said on Tuesday. The injury is a blow for Wales who have a number of wingers sidelined, including George North who remains a doubt to face England at Twickenham on Saturday as he undergoes head injury protocols after being forced off early in the loss to France.

Amos, who last played at the 2019 World Cup, was called up as an injury replacement for Cardiff Blues team mate Owen Lane and was expected to play against England, with Josh Adams also sidelined for three months with an ankle injury. However, the 25-year-old Amos injured his knee during the Blues' 34-24 PRO14 win over Benetton on Feb. 23.

"Hallam Amos will miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations due to a knee injury sustained in Cardiff Blues' fixture against Benetton," WRU said in a statement https://www.wru.wales/2020/03/squad-update-hallam-amos. "He will have surgery and it is expected that he will also miss the remainder of the season.​"

Defending champions Wales are fourth in the standings after three games with six points, three points behind second-placed England and seven behind leaders France.

