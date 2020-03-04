Left Menu
Nets PG Irving recovering from shoulder surgery

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving underwent successful surgery Tuesday to relieve a right shoulder impingement, the team announced. The procedure was performed by Dr. Riley Williams III at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Irving, who will miss the remainder of the season, is expected to make a full recovery. In his first season with Brooklyn, Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 20 games. He shot 47.8 percent from the field, 39.4 percent from 3-point range and 92.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The six-time All-Star scored 30 or more points seven times, including two games of 50-plus points, becoming the first player in Nets history with multiple 50-point games. Irving, who turns 28 on March 23, has averaged 22.4 points and 5.7 assists in 528 career games with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-17), Boston Celtics (2017-19) and Nets.

