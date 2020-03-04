Soccer-Saarbrucken stun Fortuna to reach German Cup semis

Saarbrucken became the first fourth division side to reach the German cup semi-finals with a 7-6 penalty shootout win over top tier opponents Fortuna Duesseldorf on Tuesday as the match ended 1-1 after normal and extra time. Goalkeeper Daniel Batz was Saarbrucken's hero as he saved five penalties, one in normal time and four in the shootout, to send his side through and spark wild celebrations among the jubilant home fans.

Midfielder Tobias Janicke fired Saarbrucken ahead in the 31st minute with a neat finish before Mathias Jorgensen levelled with a late header to force extra time after Batz had kept out a Rouwen Hennings penalty. Fortuna missed two chances to win the shootout as Batz denied Kevin Stoger and Matthias Zimmermann and then saved Jorgensen's spot-kick after Janicke had drilled in Saarbrucken's final penalty.

Holders Bayern Munich were at Schalke in the evening's other fixture. Bayer Leverkusen entertain Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt are at home to Werder Bremen in Wednesday's quarter-finals. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

