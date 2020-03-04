Left Menu
FACTBOX-Motor racing-Formula One calendar for the 2020 season

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 07:31 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 07:31 IST
The new Formula One season starts in Australia on March 15 with some uncertainty about how many races there will be. China was meant to host the fourth round of the season on April 19 but the race was called off due to the coronavirus epidemic in the country. Organisers have said they will try to reschedule.

The following details the remaining 21 races (1510 local time start unless stated): March 15 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park street circuit, Melbourne. 58 laps of 5.303km. Total distance 307.574km. 0510 GMT start (1610 local). 2019 pole position: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes. 2019 winner: Valtteri Bottas (Finland) Mercedes. Melbourne has hosted the Australian GP since 1996.

March 22 - BAHRAIN Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir. 57 laps of 5.412km. 308.238km. 1510GMT (1810 local). 2019 pole: Charles Leclerc (Monaco) Ferrari. 2019 winner: Hamilton.

Desert track 30km south-west of Manama. The race has a day-to-night format under floodlights. April 5 - VIETNAM

Hanoi circuit. 55 laps of 5.607km. 308.385km. 1410 local. No previous race. The newest addition to the calendar features 23 corners and a 1.5km long straight.

May 3 - NETHERLANDS Zandvoort circuit. 72 laps of 4.252km. 306.144km. No recent race.

The undulating circuit in the resort on the North Sea dunes last hosted a race in 1985. The revamped layout includes banking at the last corner. May 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona. 66 laps of 4.655km. 307.104km. 2019 pole: Bottas. Winner: Hamilton. Completely familiar to all teams from pre-season testing. On the calendar since 1991.

May 24 - MONACO Monte Carlo. 78 laps of 3.337km. 260.286km. 2019 pole and winner: Hamilton.

The slowest and shortest race but also the most glamorous. June 7 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit. 51 laps of 6.003km. 306.049km. 1210GMT (1610 local). 2019 pole and winner: Bottas. New in 2016, the race is known for thrills against a backdrop of the historic old town and long seaside promenade.

June 14 - CANADA Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal. 70 laps of 4.361km. 305.270km. 1810 GMT (1410 local). 2019 pole: Sebastian Vettel (Germany) Ferrari. Winner: Hamilton.

The island circuit has hosted the race since 1978 and is named after the late Ferrari great and father of 1997 world champion Jacques. June 28 - FRANCE

Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet. 5.861km. 309.690km. 2019 pole and winner: Hamilton. The circuit returned in 2018 as the first French Grand Prix since 2008, when the race was held at Magny-Cours.

July 5 - AUSTRIA Red Bull Ring, Spielberg. 71 laps of 4.318km. 306.452km. 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull.

A rural circuit in southern Styria, owned by Red Bull. July 19 - BRITAIN

Silverstone. 52 laps of 5.891km. 306.198km. 2019 pole: Bottas. Winner: Hamilton. The first world championship grand prix was held here in 1950.

Aug 2 - HUNGARY Hungaroring, Budapest. 70 laps of 4.381km. 306.670km. 2019 pole: Verstappen. Winner: Hamilton.

Tight, twisty and slow. The first race in 1986 was a breakthrough for F1 behind the 'Iron Curtain'. Aug 30 - BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps. 44 laps of 7.004km. 308.052km. 2019 pole and winner: Leclerc. The longest lap on the calendar and one of the fastest and oldest circuits.

Sept 6 - ITALY Monza. 53 laps of 5.793km. 307.029km. 2019 pole and winner: Leclerc.

"La Pista Magica", Ferrari's home track, dates back to the 1920s but is still the fastest in F1. Sept 20 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay street circuit. 61 laps of 5.065km. 308.828km. 1210GMT (2010 local). 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Vettel. On the calendar since 2008 as the first night race.

Sept 27 - RUSSIA Sochi street circuit. 53 laps of 5.848km. 309.745km. 1110GMT (1410 local). 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Hamilton.

The race made its debut in 2014. The track loops around the park built for the same year's Winter Olympics. Oct 11 - JAPAN

Suzuka. 53 laps of 5.807km. 307.471km. Race start 0510 GMT (1410 local). 2019 pole: Vettel. Winner: Bottas A classic fast figure-of-eight circuit, owned by Honda with a funfair alongside.

Oct 25 - UNITED STATES Circuit of the Americas, Austin. 56 laps of 5.513km. 308.405km. Race start 1910 GMT (1410 local). 2019 pole and win: Bottas.

Anti-clockwise layout with 20 turns. Nov 1 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. 71 laps of 4.304km. 305.354km. Race start 1910 GMT (1310 local). 2019 pole: Leclerc. Winner: Hamilton. Returned to the calendar in 2015. Has won the award for best grand prix of the season for the past five seasons.

Nov 15 - BRAZIL Interlagos, Sao Paulo. 71 laps of 4.309km. 305.909km. Race start 1710 GMT (1410 local). 2019 pole and winner: Verstappen.

Atmospheric anti-clockwise circuit, home of the late triple champion Ayrton Senna. Nov 29 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina. 55 laps of 5.554km. 305.355km. 2019 pole and winner: Hamilton. Race start 1310 GMT (1710 local). Day-to-night anti-clockwise race under floodlights.

