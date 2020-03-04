Japan still preparing for Olympics as planned -Suga
Japan is preparing to host the Tokyo Summer Olympics as planned, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday, amid speculation the Games could be postponed because of the coronavirus threat.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a regular news conference.
Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto had said on Tuesday that Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" until the end of the year, although she reiterated that the government remained committed to the Games starting on July 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Seiko Hashimoto
- Japan
- Yoshihide Suga
- Tokyo
- International Olympic Committee
ALSO READ
Canada's charter flight heads to Japan to evacuate its citizens on virus-hit cruise ship
Toyota, other major Japanese automakers partially resume operations in coronavirus-hit China
Japan to start trials using HIV treatment for coronavirus -Suga
UPDATE 1-Japan plans HIV drug trials for coronavirus, cruise ship evacuations continue
Japan approves bill to help firms to develop 5G, drone technologies