Chiasson scores in OT to lift Oilers past Stars

  New York
  Updated: 04-03-2020 10:18 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 10:05 IST
Alex Chiasson scored 1:08 into overtime to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Edmonton made Dallas pay after defenseman Esa Lindell was whistled for a tripping penalty early in overtime. Chiasson, who began his NHL career with the Stars, gained possession of a loose puck in the left faceoff circle before beating Anton Khudobin for his ninth goal of the season.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins celebrated his 600th NHL game by scoring a power-play goal and Mikko Koskinen made 42 saves for the Oilers, who have won three in a row. Leon Draisaitl followed up his five-point performance (four goals, one assist) in Edmonton's 8-3 romp over Nashville on Monday by setting up Nugent-Hopkins' 20th goal of the season in the second period. Draisaitl leads the NHL in both assists (65) and points (108).

Defenseman John Klingberg scored a power-play goal and Khudobin finished with 25 saves to fall to 6-1-1 at home this season for the Stars, who have dropped three in a row (0-1-2) following a 7-1-1 stretch. Khudobin received the start after Dallas ruled out goaltender Ben Bishop with a lower-body injury earlier on Tuesday. Bishop owns a 21-14-4 record with a 2.49 goals-against average and .921 save percentage this season.

Edmonton was outshot 16-6 in a scoreless first period and saw Dallas' Tyler Seguin and Chiasson each hit the post early in the second before Nugent-Hopkins converted on the power play. Nugent-Hopkins traded passes with defenseman Darnell Nurse before unleashing a wrist shot from just inside the left circle that sailed past a screened Khudobin at 7:24 of the second period. Nugent-Hopkins' fifth tally in seven games allowed him to reach the 20-goal plateau for the third straight season.

The slim lead held up until captain Jamie Benn set up Klingberg for a one-timer from the left faceoff circle to forge a tie at 6:42 of the third period. Klingberg's goal was his sixth of the season and second in as many games. Stars defenseman Stephen Johns returned from a three-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

