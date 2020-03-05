Left Menu
  Updated: 05-03-2020 21:23 IST
  Created: 05-03-2020 21:23 IST
The following are the top/expected stories at 21:20 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Fed Cup tie between India and Korea. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CORONAVIRUS-NZC-IPL Coronavirus: NZC providing regular updates to all including IPL-bound players By Kushan Sarkar Auckland, Mar 5 (PTI) Perturbed by the fast-spreading novel coronavirus threat, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) is sensitising its contracted players, including the six who will play in the Indian Premier League (IPL), about preventive measures to deal with the deadly outbreak.

SPO-CRI-WOM-4THLD IND India advance to women's T20 World Cup final after semifinal against England washed out (Eds: Updating to say India will take on Australia in final) Sydney, Mar 5 (PTI) An unbeaten run in the group stage propelled India into their maiden Women's T20 World Cup final against defending champions Australia after their last-four clash against England was washed out here on Thursday, prompting both captains to say that reserve days are essential for knockout clashes. SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-LD SA Australia reach sixth straight Women's T20 World Cup final (Eds: Updating with match details and quotes) Sydney, Mar 5 (PTI) Four-time champions Australia used their rich big-match experience to surpass a spirited South Africa by five runs in a rain-hit semifinal here on Thursday, setting up a title clash against first-timers India. SPO-ILEAGUE-BAGAN Katsumi's goal halts Mohun Bagan juggernaut Kalyani (WB), Mar 5 (PTI) Mohun Bagan were held to a 1-1 draw by defending champions Chennai City, a Katsumi Yusa strike halting the I-League leaders' juggernaut here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-KULDEEP Kuldeep hoping for fine IPL to cement place in T20 World Cup team By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Not a sure shot starter anymore, spinner Kuldeep Yadav is seeking to cement his place in India's T20 World Cup team with a sensational IPL. SPO-BAD-IND Saina, Sindhu get tricky draw at India Open New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Former champions P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have been handed tricky draws at the upcoming Yonex India Open which remains under the scanner in the wake of 29 positive novel coronavirus cases reported in the country.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-HARMANPREET Double Delight: Harmanpreet's India make maiden T20 WC final, parents in attendance for first time Sydney, Mar 5 (PTI) It was double delight for captain Harmanpreet Kaur as India entered their maiden T20 World Cup final and in attendance, for the first time in her international career, were her parents. SPO-IOC-MUMBAI Mumbai set to host IOC session in 2023 New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Mumbai is set to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's session after the IOC Executive Board recommended the Indian city for the annual conference. SPO-DAVIS-IND-PREVIEW 'Underdogs' India look to upset Croatia in Davis Cup Qualifiers Zagreb, Mar 5 (PTI) A full-strength India, led by Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, will take on Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers with a realistic chance of upsetting the top seeds here from Friday.

SPO-CHESS-LD HARIKA Harika stuns world champion Ju Wenjun, rises to joint lead in FIDE Women's GP Lausanne, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika stunned world champion Ju Wenjun in the third round to grab a share of the top spot in the FIDE Women's Grand Prix chess tournament here. SPO-CRI-WOM-KOHLI Proud of you: Kohli congratulates women's team for making T20 World Cup final New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) India's men's team skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's side for reaching its maiden final of the T20 World Cup in Australia, saying the outfit's performance is something to be "proud" of. SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-KNIGHT Heather Knight calls for rule change after rain knocks England out of women's T20 WC Sydney, Mar 5 (PTI) England captain Heather Knight on Thursday called for a rule change after a rained-out semifinal clash against India knocked them out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup here. SPO-CORONAVIRUS-NBA NBA postpones 'Dribble-a-thon' event in Jaipur due to coronavirus Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) The National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday postponed its 'Dribble-a-thon event' to be held on March 8 in Jaipur because of the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

SPO-CORONAVIRUS-RIJIJU Coronavirus effect: Sports Minister advises country's athletes to not shake hands with people New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday warned country's athletes to be extra cautious in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, saying they should avoid shaking hands and close contact while mingling with people. SPO-CRI-SELECTOR-JOSHI Honour and privilege to serve country again: Sunil Joshi New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Newly-appointed selection committee chief Sunil Joshi on Thursday said getting a chance to serve Indian cricket again was an honour and privilege..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

