Royals adjust schedule to accommodate possible Chiefs opener

The Kansas City Royals made the job of the NFL schedule makers a bit easier. The Royals have moved their home game set for Thursday, Sept. 10. That's the first night of the NFL season, and it typically features the Super Bowl champion.

The baseball team's gesture leaves the Truman Sports Complex, which holds the stadiums of both teams, free for the Chiefs. The Royals instead will play their four-game series against the Oakland Athletics over three days, including a split doubleheader on Sept. 8.

In 2013, the Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens had to start the season on the road because of a conflict with a Baltimore Orioles' game. --Field Level Media

