Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat look to stay hot from 3-point range vs. Pelicans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 03:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 02:40 IST
Heat look to stay hot from 3-point range vs. Pelicans
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

The Miami Heat are coming off a record-setting 3-point shooting performance. Now comes a New Orleans team that has been burned by opponents' 3-point shooting during a three-game losing streak. The teams will meet up for the second and final time this season Friday night in New Orleans.

The Heat made 22 of 44 3-pointers in a 116-113 home victory against Orlando on Wednesday, surpassing the 21 they made against Charlotte during the 2016-17 season. Duncan Robinson led the Heat with 27 points, which came on 9-of-12 shooting from long range.

"My teammates encouraged me to shoot," said Robinson, who is three 3-pointers shy of breaking Wayne Ellington's single-season franchise record of 227. "The coaching staff encourages me to shoot, so I just went out and tried to be aggressive."

The Heat are second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (38.5). The game against the Magic marked the fifth game this season in which Miami made at least 18 3-pointers while shooting better than 45.0 percent on 3-pointers. After losing to Minnesota to start a five-game homestand, the Heat won the next four games to solidify their hold on fourth-place in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference playoff race.

They started the streak with wins against Dallas, Brooklyn and Milwaukee. They visit Washington on Sunday to conclude this two-game road trip. "It still feels like we have a lot of time before the playoffs, and we have a lot of ground to cover," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I want to see us get to another level of consistency."

The Heat defeated an injury-depleted New Orleans team 109-94 on Nov. 16 in Miami. That was another record-setting game for Miami, which committed the fewest fouls (six) in a game in franchise history. The Heat also enjoyed a 45-31 rebounding advantage in the win. The Pelicans are a much different team than they were back then when they finished that game with just eight healthy players as guard Jrue Holiday was the only healthy starter to start and finish the game.

Among the players who were hurt but and are healthy now is rookie forward Zion Williamson, who has scored 20-plus points in 13 consecutive games. Williamson had 21 points in 35 minutes of a 127-123 overtime loss at Dallas on Wednesday. He was playing back-to-back games for the first time, having scored 25 points in a home loss to Minnesota on Tuesday.

"I think my game is progressing," Williamson said. "Still getting my legs under me, just learning the game. The NBA, these are the best players in the world. They're smart. They have high IQs for the game. They have scouting reports, so I think it's just bringing something new to the table every game." Dallas took the lead for good when Luka Doncic made a 3-pointer with 1:10 left in the game. New Orleans' opponents during the losing streak, which began with a 122-114 home loss to the Lakers on Sunday, have made 38 3-pointers and shot 39 percent on 3-pointers.

The Pelicans said the defensive effort against Dallas was much better than it was in the 139-134 loss to Minnesota. "It was an improvement, but we've been better defensively. I've been better defensively," said All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who scored a team-high 27 points before fouling out in overtime. "Everybody has to do a little bit better on the defensive end."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia appoints Al-Jadaan as minister of economy

Saudi Arabia appointed Muhammad Al-Jadaan as minister of economy in addition to his work as minister of finance, state TV said on Thursday, citing a Royal decree.The Royal decree added that the Saudi king relieved Mohammed AlTuwaijri from h...

U.S. sanctions Nicaragua police force over 'violent repression'

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on the Nicaraguan National Police over accusations of human rights abuse, in the Trump administrations latest move to pressure the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.The Treasury De...

Warren ends White House bid, leaving Biden, Sanders to fight for Democratic nod

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday after concluding she had no realistic path to the Democratic nomination, leaving behind a two-man battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders. Wa...

OPEC raises stakes with Russia, seeks biggest oil cut since 2008 crisis

OPEC pushed on Thursday for a bigger-than-expected oil output cut to support prices that have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, effectively presenting its non-OPEC partners with an ultimatum to back the move or face a price collapse. OP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020