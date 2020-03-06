Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 10:29 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup: Tigers pound Yankees' Cole

Detroit's Travis Demeritte and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers off the Yankees' Gerrit Cole in the first inning, then repeated the feat in the second inning as the Tigers posted a 15-11 win over New York on Thursday in Lakeland, Fla. The Tigers also got homers from Brandon Dixon, Jeimer Candelario, Jake Rogers, Jose Azocar and Brady Policelli. Kyle Higashioka homered twice for the Yankees. Japanese swimmer Ikee tries to turn tide as coronavirus saps blood donations

Japanese star swimmer Rikako Ikee, who stunned fans last year with news she was battling leukemia, has launched an urgent appeal for people to give blood after steps to curb the spread of coronavirus led to a sharp drop in donations. Ikee, who left hospital in December and has vowed to target the Paris 2024 Olympics, said on Twitter there were people whose lives depended on donations and the "drastic decrease" was causing anxiety. Australian Rules - Newspaper shuts down 'sexist' feedback on women's game

An Australian newspaper has canceled all reader commentary on its coverage of the Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) competition due to "vile" and sexist posts. Melbourne daily Herald Sun said it had taken the measure after appeals from players, clubs, commentators and fans of the top flight Australian Rules competition. NFL notebook: Players get ballots for CBA vote

Players received ballots for a proposed 10-year extension to the collective bargaining agreement from the NFL Players Association on Thursday, and they have seven days to submit their vote. Ballots are due at 11:59 p.m. ET on March 12, the players union said in a statement. A "yes" from a simple majority of the players in the union would bring an unprecedented 11 years of labor peace to the NFL. MLB notebook: White Sox’s Moncada reportedly gets $70 million extension

The Chicago White Sox and third baseman Yoan Moncada have agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $70 million, multiple media outlets reported Thursday. A sixth-year club option is worth $25 million and includes a $5 million buyout, according to ESPN. His contract could buy out two years of free agency. Healthy again, Warriors' sharpshooter Curry targets Olympics

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is thrilled to finally be returning to the court after missing more than four months with a broken hand and has set his sights set on winning his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this year. The twice NBA MVP will lace them on Thursday in San Francisco for the first time since he broke his left hand on Oct. 30, although coach Steve Kerr said he will not play more than 28 minutes after missing the last 58 contests. McIlroy 66 eclipsed by Every at Bay Hill

Rory McIlroy was under water early but sitting high and dry by the end of the opening round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, one stroke behind leader Matt Every in Orlando, Florida on Thursday. World number one McIlroy, the 2018 champion, made an inauspicious start when he plunked his approach shot into a lake at his second hole at Bay Hill, but he roared back with five birdies and an eagle. WADA fails to keep Mexico laboratory open

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it had failed in its bid to convince Mexican authorities to keep open the country's accredited anti-doping laboratory. The global anti-doping body said the Laboratorio Nacional de Prevencion y Control del Dopaje ceased operations on Nov. 15 last year. Golfer Piercy loses sponsors over homophobic Buttigieg meme - reports

Former U.S. Open runner-up Scott Piercy has lost major sponsors after he posted a homophobic meme on social media about openly-gay former U.S. presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, several media reported. The Titleist and FootJoy brands, both owned by U.S. golf equipment and clothing retailer Acushnet Holdings Co, and Swedish fashion retailer J. Lindeberg, have reportedly dropped Piercy though he deleted the meme and apologised. Japan to quarantine visitors from China, South Korea; insists Olympics on track

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered a two-week quarantine for visitors from China and South Korea on Thursday and delayed a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping originally planned for April in response to a widening coronavirus crisis. Abe's measures, announced in a briefing with reporters, came after weeks of criticism he was failing to tackle the outbreak head-on and coincided with the country's biggest one-day increase in new infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Clippers cruise to lopsided win over Rockets

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points, Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell posted double-doubles, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers drubbed the Houston Rockets, 120-105, on Thursday night. The Clippers extended their winning streak to six consecu...

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

JPMorgan Chase Co CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is recovering from emergency heart surgery done on Thursday morning, with two deputies taking over as he recuperates, the largest U.S. bank said. Dimon, 63, experienced a tear in his hearts ma...

Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'

The coronavirus epidemic could rob passenger airlines of up to 113 billion in revenue this year, an industry body warned on Thursday, while the head of Southwest Airlines said a drastic drop-off in travel demand seemed fear-driven, similar ...

Yes Bank's digital partners hit by moratorium

After Yes Bank was placed under moratorium, digital payments were impacted as PhonePe, which depends on the cash-strapped lender for its transactions, could not operate. It can be noted that the banks own net banking facilities have not bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020