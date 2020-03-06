Kings extend win streak, top Maple Leafs in shootout

Jonathan Quick made 36 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to a season-best four games with a 1-0 shootout victory against the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout for Los Angeles.

It was the first 1-0 game for either team this season. Frederik Andersen made 30 saves for Toronto for his third shutout of the season and 19th of his NHL career.

The Maple Leafs remain five points in front of the Florida Panthers for third in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers lost 2-1 in overtime to the visiting Boston Bruins on Thursday, extending their winless streak to four games. Toronto forward John Tavares was penalized for hooking Alex Iafallo 31 seconds into overtime, but the Kings couldn't capitalize.

Quick made his best saves on William Nylander's breakaway and follow-up attempt in the opening minutes of the third period, and on another breakaway by Nylander in overtime, to keep the game scoreless. The Maple Leafs opened their three-game California trip by losing 5-2 at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, ending a three-game winning streak and a string of 10 straight victories against teams from California.

The Kings outshot the Maple Leafs 6-0 through the first five minutes before finishing the opening period with an 11-5 edge. Quick made 14 saves in the second period, including two on a late power play, while Andersen made five saves in the period.

Toronto forward Kyle Clifford returned to Los Angeles for the first time since he was traded on Feb. 5. Clifford, who spent 9 1/2 seasons with the Kings, helping them win two Stanley Cup Championships, was involved in several big hits, but was the recipient of the biggest when Los Angeles defenseman Drew Doughty slammed him into the wall in front of the Kings bench at 6:39 of the first period.

Toronto center Zach Hyman played in his 300th regular-season NHL game. --Field Level Media

