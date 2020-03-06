Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer frustrated over scheduling ahead of Manchester derby

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 17:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 17:11 IST
Solskjaer frustrated over scheduling ahead of Manchester derby

London, Mar 6 (AFP) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has voiced his frustration over how Manchester United's preparations for their derby against Manchester City have been impeded by the scheduling of their midweek FA Cup tie. United cruised through to the quarter-finals at second-tier Derby on Thursday, when Luke Shaw's second career goal and two strikes from January signing Odion Ighalo wrapped up a 3-0 win.

Europa League football this season means United are used to playing on Thursdays, but City have an extra day to prepare for Sunday's Old Trafford encounter after beating Sheffield Wednesday the previous evening. "It's that help we get from the FA again -- that extra 24 hours that they've had," Solskjaer said.

"I cannot believe why there's a derby on Sunday and we've got to play Thursday night. What's the point in that? That doesn't level the playing field." City also had an extra day ahead of December's derby at the Etihad Stadium, although Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored in a shock 2-1 win for United. Solskjaer aired a similar grievance about the Premier League after winning at Chelsea last month on a Monday, saying he could not understand why they did not play on the Saturday following the winter break.

Asked if he had complained about the scheduling this time, the Norwegian said: "No, I've not. I don't think we can. It's one of those where you get told when you're going to play, so we've not got any help before this one." United go into the derby with some momentum, having set up an FA Cup quarter-final with Norwich and taken their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions. Solskjaer's side has risen to the big occasions this season, including December's Premier League win at the Etihad Stadium and a 1-0 triumph there the following month in the League Cup semi-finals.

- Old Trafford defeat - ======================= But that second-leg victory was not enough to make up for the 3-1 loss inflicted by Pep Guardiola's men at Old Trafford, where a poor start proved their undoing -- something Solskjaer knows cannot be repeated. The United boss admitted his players' heads "went for a little while" in that match after City took the lead through Bernardo Silva's superb strike.

"It wasn't an issue until our heads went for a little while, so we've got to control our emotions more," said Solskjaer. "And we have, we have learned, so that's an experience we'll bring into this game definitely." Harry Maguire is a doubt for the derby after rolling his ankle in training and missing the match against Derby, the day of his 27th birthday.

"Well it's touch and go because he rolled his ankle and he twisted his ankle but hopefully he'll recover quickly," Solskjaer said. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo says China gave imperfect coronavirus data - CNBC interview

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said imperfect data from China on the coronavirus has hindered the U.S. response to the outbreak, faulting Beijing in a television interview with CNBC on Friday.The information that we got at th...

Coronavirus: Sonia writes to Cong-ruled state CMs to ensure effective response

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written to the chief ministers of all party-ruled states, instructing them to put in place effective response to deal with the spread of novel coronavirus and urging them to lend all possible support to p...

Solskjaer hoping for classic encounter between United and City

Ahead of the clash against Manchester City in Premier League, Manchester Uniteds manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday said that The Red Devils will do its best to make the encounter a classic one. Lets hope it is a 4-3 like weve seen befo...

SEBI to auction properties of Royal Twinkle, Citrus Check Inns on Mar 27

Markets regulator Sebi has lined up properties of Royal Twinkle Star Club and Citrus Check Inns for an auction on March 27 at a reserve price of over Rs 68 crore. The move is part of Sebis effort to recover funds worth thousands of crores o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020