Bangladesh defeat Zimbabwe by 123 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

In a rain-affected match, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 123 (DLS method) in the third ODI match here on Friday.

  • Sylhet
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 23:56 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 23:56 IST
Bangladesh opener Lithon Das (Image: ICC twitter).

In a rain-affected match, Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe by 123 (DLS method) in the third ODI match here on Friday. With this win, Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in three-match ODI series.

Bangladesh gave a target of 323 runs to Zimbabwe. However, rain played a spoilsport and the match was reduced to 43 over per side, changing the target to 342. This was the Mashrafe Mortaza's last game as a captain.

Zimbabwe did not start the chase well and lost Tinashe Kamunhukamw in first over. Brendan Taylor got out after scoring 14 runs, reducing the side to 28-2. Regis Chakabva first partnered with Sean Williams for 46 runs and later stitched a 39 runs stand, taking Zimbabwe to 113. However, side continued losing wickets in the middle and never looked promising to chase down the target. In the end, Zimbabwe were bundled out on 218 runs, handing a 123 runs victory to Bangladesh.

Earlier after put in to bat first, Bangladesh openers Lithon Das and Tamim Iqbal on Friday scripted highest partnership for the side in ODIs against Zimbabwe. Das and Iqbal stiched a record-breaking partnership of 292 in the third ODI against Zimbabwe at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The duo broke the earlier 224 runs stand of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah for the fifth wicket that was made in 2017 against New Zealand. Das and Iqbal also broke the record of highest opening wicket partnership for Bangladesh.

After the dismissal of Das (176), Iqbal continued to play aggressively and scored an unbeaten knock of 128 runs to power Bangladesh to 322 in 20 overs. Mahmuhulllah and Afif Hossain got out cheaply after playing a knock of 3 and 7 respectively. (ANI)

