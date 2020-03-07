Wolves to sit Towns (wrist) for two additional weeks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have added two more weeks to the expected timeline for the injury absence of two-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, who continues to recover from a fractured left wrist. The Timberwolves announced Friday that Towns, who has not played in nearly a month, is healing and does not currently require surgery. The team intends to revisit his condition in two more weeks before deciding the next steps to take in his rehabilitation.

Towns, 24, last played on Feb. 10 in a loss at Toronto before an MRI discovered the extent of his discomfort on his non-dominant hand. He scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Raptors. The Timberwolves' No. 1 overall pick in 2015, Towns is averaging career highs of 26.5 points and 4.4 assists per game this season along with a team-best 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots per contest. He has 24 double-doubles after posting 54 in 2018-19 for Minnesota, when he averaged a career-high 12.4 rebounds.

Minnesota, 3-6 without Towns since the injury, entered Friday at 19-42 with the second-worst record in the Western Conference. --Field Level Media

