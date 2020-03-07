Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSG's game at Strasbourg postponed over virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 09:34 IST
PSG's game at Strasbourg postponed over virus fears

Paris, Mar 7 (AFP) Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game at Strasbourg on Saturday has been postponed over coronavirus fears, the French football league (LFP) announced. "Following an order from the Bas-Rhin authorities concerning the spread of the coronavirus, the meeting is postponed," the LFP said in a statement.

It is the first French league match to be postponed because of the new coronavirus. The decision was made after a number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haut-Rhin region, which neighbours the Bas-Rhin region where Strasbourg is located.

"The arrival of 26,000 at the Stade de la Meinau, a quarter of which would come from the Haut-Rhin region, is likely to promote the spread of COVID-19," local authorities said in a statement. On Friday, the French health ministry said that the number of coronavirus infections in the country had jumped by 154 to 577, with two more deaths bringing the total toll to nine.

Runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG will not be too put out by the postponement, as the decision will give them an extra day of rest before their Champions League last-16 second leg against Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday. Strasbourg sit 10th in the French top flight, eight points off a Europa League spot.

"Faced with the risks associated with the coronavirus and its spread, we understand that people's health, in this case spectators'... represents an absolute priority," said Strasbourg president and former France international Marc Keller. (AFP) ATK ATK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi demands compensation for damaged crops of UP farmers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took up the cause of farmers of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and demanded compensation for them whose crops were destroyed in hailstorm and heavy rains. Sharing a video in which farmers are seen...

Coronavirus confirmed in two attendees at US pro-Israel summit

Washington, Mar 7 AFP Influential US pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC said Friday that two people who attended its annual Washington conference alongside dozens of lawmakers had tested positive for coronavirus. The American Israel Public Affair...

'It's humiliating': China's virus controls raise hackles

Beijing, Mar 7 AFP An elderly man in virus-hit China pops out to use a public toilet without wearing a compulsory face mask. The next thing he knows, police are ordering him into a van to be taken into quarantine. A video of the incident in...

Govt invites bids for sale of BPCL

The government invited bids on Saturday for the sale of its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited BPCL. Expressions of interest for the strategic sale of BPCL were invited by May 2, the Department of Invest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020