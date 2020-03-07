Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA fines Mavs owner Cuban $500K after latest rant

The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban $500,000 on Friday for his criticism of league officials following the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 22. The league also announced that commissioner Adam Silver had denied the Mavericks' protest of the game. Dallas had argued that a basket late in the game by Atlanta's John Collins shouldn't have counted, and the Hawks won 111-107. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

Here is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of a coronavirus: OLYMPICS Former Barcelona forward Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay: police

Former Brazil and Barcelona forward Ronaldinho Gaucho was arrested in Paraguay on Friday for attempting to enter the country with an adulterated passport, Paraguayan police said. Gilberto Fleitas, the head of the investigations unit of the Paraguayan police, said Ronaldinho and his brother were taken into custody just hours after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment. Keep calm and climb on: Tokyo holds test event despite coronavirus woes

Organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics pushed on with the test event for sports climbing on Friday even as a raft of matches and tournaments were being canceled or postponed worldwide due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Tokyo 2020 organizers have insisted they are planning for the Games to begin as scheduled on July 24, while the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said that cancellation is not even being discussed. Spring training roundup: Trout hits first spring HR

Mike Trout smacked his first homer of the spring to help the Los Angeles Angels play the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 4-4 tie in a battle of split squads on Friday afternoon at Tempe, Ariz. Trout smacked a three-run homer over the left-center field in the third inning off Royals right-hander Jorge Lopez. The Angels' other run came on Justin Upton's sacrifice fly in the sixth to knot the score at 4. Diamondbacks INF Leyba suspended 80 games

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Domingo Leyba was suspended for 80 games on Friday for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug program. In a news release, MLB said he tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance. NCAA pushes 'risk mitigation' at sport events amid coronavirus outbreak

The NCAA said on Friday that it was not advising the cancellation of sporting events at U.S. colleges and universities, amid a global coronavirus outbreak that has prompted school closures and orders to work from home in some communities. The advisory from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) comes less than two weeks ahead of the wildly popular Division I basketball tournament "March Madness," which takes place in venues across the country, drawing millions of viewers and corresponding ad dollars. Fognini describes 'strange feeling' of playing in empty stadium as Italy lead

Italy's Fabio Fognini said it was a "strange feeling" playing a Davis Cup tie with no fans, after helping his country into a 2-0 lead against South Korea on Friday. The match in Cagliari, one of 12 qualifiers to decide which nations go to the Madrid finals in November, is being held in an empty stadium because of the coronavirus crisis that has hit Italy especially hard. Golf: Hatton and Kang lead after 36 holes at Bay Hill, McIlroy two back

Tyrrell Hatton and Sung Kang took the second-round lead while Rory McIlroy stayed in contention at a windswept Arnold Palmer Invitational in central Florida on Friday. England's Hatton by his own admission held his score together with smoke and mirrors on his inward nine but managed a three-under-par 69 on the Bay Hill course in Orlando. Woods says it was tough decision to skip Players Championship

Tiger Woods is "simply not ready" to play next week's Players Championship in Florida, he said on Friday of his decision to skip the prestigious $15 million event due to a back issue. The setback, barely a month before the Masters, inevitably raises concerns about whether he will be physically ready to defend his title at Augusta National.

