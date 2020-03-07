Left Menu
Sachin, Virat extend birthday wishes to Viv Richards as he turns 68 today

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli extended their wishes to West Indies legend Viv Richards as he turned 68 on Saturday.

Viv Richards with Sachin Tendulkar (Photo/Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and skipper Virat Kohli extended their wishes to West Indies legend Viv Richards as he turned 68 on Saturday. Taking to Twitter Tendulkar tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Sir Viv. It has always been a privilge to watch you bat and more so to know you personally over the years. Have a happy and healthy year."

Richards has played 121 Tests and amassed 8540 runs with an average of 50.23 including 24 centuries and 45 fifties. Kohli wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday, Sir @ivivianrichards. Wishing you good health and happiness. Have a great year ahead."

The right-handed batsman also featured in 187 ODIs and scored 6721 runs with a high score of 189* against England in 1984. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also wished the legend on his birthday. "Birthday wishes to The King, Sir @ivivianrichards! Crown Absolute legend, and a great human being," Kaif tweeted.

Richards made his Test debut against India in Bengaluru in 1974. He played a knock of four and three runs. The veteran Windies batsman played his international game, Test, against England at The Oval in August 1991. (ANI)

