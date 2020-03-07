India one step away from historic maiden Fed Cup play-offs spot

The Indian Fed Cup team produced an impressive victory over Chinese Taipei to remain in contention of creating history as they collected their third win in as many days at the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tournament being held in Dubai, UAE. The top two nations from the group of six will advance to the play-offs which are scheduled to be held from April 17-18.

In the match against Chinese Taipei, Rutuja Bhosale won her third consecutive singles rubber of the tournament while the Sania Mina-Ankita Raina pairing completed the win in the deciding doubles rubber on day four of the competition. En Shuo Liang came from behind and completed an impressive victory in the second singles rubber and handed Ankita Raina, top-ranked Indian, another loss at the Fed Cup.

After the initial loss to China, who have gone undefeated in the tournament, team India have played relentless tennis to maintain the second position in the round-robin league standings with one match to go against Indonesia. 23-year-old Bhosale, playing against an inspired 15-year-old Ye Yi Yang of Chinese Taipei had to save three match points before finishing the two hours and 44 minutes long match at 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

In the second rubber of the match, Raina was unable to capitalize on the advantage of winning the first set and lost the rubber to Liang 6-3, 2-6, 3-6. In the deciding doubles rubber, fortunes swung both ways before Mirza and Raina ensured India's victory over En Shuo Liang and Lasitha Chan 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in two hours and 24 minutes.

Indonesia will be the final frontier for India to pass as they aim to make it to the maiden play-offs appearance in Fed Cup history. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.