Reports: NHL halting media access over coronavirus concerns

The NHL decided Saturday to halt media access to team locker rooms in an attempt to keep coronavirus from spreading, according to multiple media reports. The policy, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was expected to be implemented as early as Saturday, according to sources at ESPN.

Media outlets were still permitted to attend news conferences in areas outside the locker rooms. On Saturday, the New York Islanders were among the first NHL teams to enact the policy, according to the New York Post.

"We cannot control the amount of press that go in the room, who have credentials, who come from everywhere," Islanders president Lou Lamoriello told reporters Saturday, via the New York Post. "So we're going to pro-act to that, and it is my understanding that Carolina will pro-act to that." The Islanders lost to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

The New York Rangers, who were scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, didn't initially disclose whether they would impose restrictions. "I have to come in here regardless of where you're gonna talk to the players, so I guess we'll probably address that after the game," Rangers coach David Quinn said before the game, via the New York Post.

Other pro sports leagues were reportedly expected to impose similar restrictions. On Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the league is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and preparing contingency plans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We're aware of and focused on all possibilities, but at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America, which is why we're staying current," Bettman said then. "We're staying in communication with everyone appropriate, and we'll deal with it if and when the time comes." --Field Level Media

