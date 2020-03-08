Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: NHL halting media access over coronavirus concerns

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 05:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 05:43 IST
Reports: NHL halting media access over coronavirus concerns

The NHL decided Saturday to halt media access to team locker rooms in an attempt to keep coronavirus from spreading, according to multiple media reports. The policy, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was expected to be implemented as early as Saturday, according to sources at ESPN.

Media outlets were still permitted to attend news conferences in areas outside the locker rooms. On Saturday, the New York Islanders were among the first NHL teams to enact the policy, according to the New York Post.

"We cannot control the amount of press that go in the room, who have credentials, who come from everywhere," Islanders president Lou Lamoriello told reporters Saturday, via the New York Post. "So we're going to pro-act to that, and it is my understanding that Carolina will pro-act to that." The Islanders lost to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime.

The New York Rangers, who were scheduled to host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, didn't initially disclose whether they would impose restrictions. "I have to come in here regardless of where you're gonna talk to the players, so I guess we'll probably address that after the game," Rangers coach David Quinn said before the game, via the New York Post.

Other pro sports leagues were reportedly expected to impose similar restrictions. On Wednesday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the league is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and preparing contingency plans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We're aware of and focused on all possibilities, but at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America, which is why we're staying current," Bettman said then. "We're staying in communication with everyone appropriate, and we'll deal with it if and when the time comes." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says

A U.S. Marine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from official travel overseas has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case among U.S. servicemembers and th...

Pacers, Mavs to meet with playoffs on line

The Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks have turned it up a notch with the postseason picture starting to come into view. The Pacers and Mavericks look to improve their respective playoff positioning at the others expense on Sunday night wh...

Trump: No promises regarding steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil

President Donald Trump praised the United States relationship with Brazil under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, but declined to say whether he would impose steel and aluminum tariffs on the South American country. Ahead of a...

Road-challenged Heat travel to face Beal, Wizards

The Miami Heat, who have struggled away from home all season, will visit the Washington Wizards and red-hot Bradley Beal on Sunday night. Miami has won 17 more games than Washington this season, but the Heat are just 13-19 on the road. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020