Sports bodies to celebrate International Women's Day

  Updated: 08-03-2020 15:34 IST
  • Created: 08-03-2020 15:34 IST
Sports bodies to celebrate International Women's Day
AIFF logo. Image Credit: ANI

To mark the International Women's Day, Asian Football Confederation, in association with other sports bodies, will celebrate Women's Football Day. In India, clubs and academies will celebrate the occasion by organising festivals and related activities between March 5-11. Additionally, FIT India Movement and the All India Football Federation have partnered to celebrate the International Women's Day.

The celebration of AFC Women's Football Day began in 2014. And is celebrated to honour the involvement and contribution of women to football. AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said: "AFC is the only Confederation which dedicates a single day to all women who have contributed their time, knowledge and expertise towards football which goes a long way in helping the AFC achieve its Vision and Mission. This is a small gesture to show our gratitude for their enormous contribution towards the success and immense growth of the sport on all levels across Asia."

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das stated that the campaign is a "wonderful" initiative by the AFC, and partnering with the FIT India Movement will help "spread the message" across the country. A number of activities such as festivals, introductory sessions for newcomers, games, tournaments, exhibition matches, workshops and awareness campaigns have also been planned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

