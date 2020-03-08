Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe found earlier contact between Infantino and prosecutor: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 22:08 IST
Probe found earlier contact between Infantino and prosecutor: report

A lawyer friend of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino met with Swiss public prosecutor Michael Lauber in 2015 to find out if Infantino, who was planning to run for the FIFA presidency, was the target of a corruption investigation, French daily Le Monde reported on Sunday. The newspaper said that the information came from the report by the ethics body (AS-MPC) that oversees Swiss ministries into Lauber's dealings with Infantino.

"Mr Infantino had an interest in finding out whether the proceedings were directed at him," the report said, adding that "Mr Infantino was considering running for the presidency of FIFA at the time." It said Infantino also wanted to find out if two potential presidential rivals were being investigated. Their names are crossed out in the copy of the report obtained by Le Monde. According to the report, a meeting between Lauber, who is in charge of the investigation into FIFA corruption, which opened in May 2015, and Rinaldo Arnold, senior prosecutor for the Upper Valais canton and a friend of Infantino, took place on July 8, 2015.

While the two said they had discussed "general questions of criminal procedure", the AS-MPC said that "the investigation into FIFA was discussed." The AS-MPC has been investigating possible collusion between Infantino and Lauber and on Wednesday cut eight per cent from the prosecutor's salary. The AS-MPC investigated three meetings between Infantino and Lauber, finding that those two 2016 contacts, held shortly after Infantino took charge of FIFA were "not problematic".

But, Lauber told the oversight body he had had no other informal contacts with Infantino -- something that turned out not to be the case. On Wednesday, AS-MPC said it had evidence of a third Lauber-Infantino meeting in 2017.

"The Attorney-General has repeatedly not told the truth to the AS-MPC, to parliament and to the public about his meeting on June 16, 2017 with the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino. It has been proven that this meeting took place," it said. It said in a statement it had concluded that "the Attorney-General has breached several of his professional obligations," including "repeatedly not telling the truth" and "acting disloyally." The investigators also said Lauber had illegally interfered with their probe, and lamented that he had made clear he "sees nothing problematic in his actions, indicating a poor comprehension of his profession." The disciplinary hearing looked into a series of secret meetings Lauber had with Infantino in the midst of a corruption probe into football's world governing body.

Despite the drawn-out disciplinary hearing, the 54-year-old prosecutor was last September reappointed by parliament to a third term in office. Switzerland's FIFA investigation concerns alleged misconduct that occurred before Infantino replaced Blatter in 2016.

Lauber's office has steadfastly defended the Infantino meetings, insisting they were logistically necessary given the scope of the FIFA graft probe. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Australia outplayed us, says BCCI president Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said Australia outplayed India in the final of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup in Melbourne. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, India were beaten by 85 runs by the defending champions, who clinched an u...

Tennis-Kenin beats Friedsam to land second title of 2020 in Lyon

Top seed Sofia Kenin won the inaugural Lyon Open with victory over unseeded German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 4-6 6-4 in Sundays final and became the first player on the WTA tour to win two trophies in 2020. Kenin, the new Australian Open champ...

Five Czech mountaineers killed in Austrian avalanche

An avalanche killed five Czech mountaineers in the central Austrian Dachstein region on Sunday, police said.The three women, aged 27, 30 and 37, and two men, aged 28 and 46, were walking in snow shoes towards their intended climb when the a...

Hornets seek momentum vs. slumping Hawks

Southeast Division rivals Charlotte and Atlanta will see a lot of each other over the final six weeks of the season. The two clubs from neighboring states play the first of three remaining games on Monday in Atlanta. The Hornets 22-41 still...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020