Paul, Schroder steal win for Thunder over Celtics

  • Updated: 09-03-2020 06:37 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 06:37 IST
Chris Paul scored 28 points and Dennis Schroder added 27 off the bench to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 105-104 road win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The duo came up with the game's deciding play in the final seconds, too, teaming up to trap Kemba Walker in the backcourt after the Celtics inbounded the ball with the Thunder leading by one point with 13 seconds remaining.

With help from Paul to contain Walker, Schroder came up with the steal and immediately attacked the basket for a clear layup to put the Thunder back in front with 8.5 seconds remaining. Jayson Tatum's shot on the next possession hit off the side of the rim and Boston couldn't get another shot up.

Oklahoma City has won three in a row and 11 of their last 12 on the road. The Celtics have lost four of their last five, with two of the losses in overtime and two by just one point.

Boston led by as many as 18 in the first half with five consecutive 3-pointers, before the Thunder scored the final seven points before the break to cut the lead to 11. Schroder's in-game heroics made up for a couple critical mistakes by Oklahoma City in the closing minute after Paul put the Thunder up three with 1:11 remaining.

After a quick Celtics bucket, Schroder missed a 3-pointer and Boston quickly regained the lead on a Jayson Tatum layup. Then Steven Adams missed a pair of free throws that could have tied the game or given Oklahoma City the lead.

The Thunder were without guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the first time this season. Gilgeous-Alexander, who entered the game tied for the NBA lead in minutes played this season, was held out with a right hip contusion. Terrance Ferguson started in Gilgeous-Alexander's place. It was Ferguson's first start since Jan. 17.

Gordon Hayward returned to the Celtics' lineup after missing two games with a right knee contusion while Jaylen Brown missed his third consecutive game with a right hamstring strain. Hayward led Boston with 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Marcus Smart had 19 points and 10 rebounds.

--Field Level Media

